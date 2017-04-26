ATEX weighing scales – legal for use in hostile environments

ATEX is the common name given to two different, but related types of legislation that control potentially explosive atmospheres. ATEX weighing scales are those approved for use in these hazardous environments.

The ATEX Regulations apply to workplaces where flammable substances are stored or used. For instance: factories where flammable liquids are present, or where flammable dusts or particles are produced during production.Specific applications include: chemical processing, spraying paints or varnishes, LPF storage and filling, milk drying, flour production etc.An explosive atmosphere is an accumulation of gas, mist, dust or vapour, mixed with air that has the potential to result in an explosion. If this catches fire, the flames would quickly travel through it. If this happens in a confined space, such as in a plant or weighing/QC equipment area, the rapid speed of the flames, or rise in pressure, could cause an explosion of serious proportions.The ATEX Regulations clarify the requirements to manage fire, explosion risks, and imposes duties on employers. These are to:• Carry out regular risk assessments of any work activities involving flammable substances.• Record the findings of these risk assessments.• Provide technical or organisational measures, to reduce the risk of explosions (as set out in Schedule 2 of the Regulations)• Provide training to workers who work in places where explosive atmospheres may occur.• Classify places (according to Schedule 1 of the Regulations), where explosive atmospheres may occur, in to zones.• Select and provide suitable equipment for use in these zones.• Equipment must be CE-Marked and in compliance with S.1.83 of 1999 (the ATEX PRODUCT Regulations)