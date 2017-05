Ida Byrd-Hill,author of Invisible Talent Market explains The Civil War Released Skilled Trades for t

Invisible Talent Market utilizes economic history of Blacks, to lay the foundation that grooming Blacks with digital business skills is a viable strategy to reduce America's talent shortage.

Invisible Talent Market

Ida Byrd-Hill

Uplift, Inc.

Ida Byrd-HillUplift, Inc.

-- An excerpt from Invisible Talent Market states, "As more Blacks escaped to freedom in northern colonies, Northern leaders discovered they were inventing new machinery. Blacks were the skilled trade of that time period. Booker T. Washington presented slavery plantations as the industrial training that left Blacks after the Civil War "in possession of nearly all the common and skilled labor in the South. " "Industrial companies were growing in the North and needed the strong arms and inventive spirit of slave laborers to fuel it. "The book touches on delicate issues such as the 'Change In The Air Under President Trump's Regime', 'Blacks Rescued Agricultural Revolution Talent Shortage', 'Blacks Rescued Industrial Revolution Talent Shortage', 'The Great Migration And Race Riots' and 'Black Brawn Vs. White Brains'.Ida Byrd-Hill, author of Invisible Talent Market, believes the Civil War provides a lesson to America. Black can satisfy today's talent shortage with on-the-job (hands-on) invention and skilled trades instruction, like apprenticeships, during and after secondary schools (6-12grade). Instead, many Blacks are locked in poor performing secondary schools without computer programming and technical skilled trade instruction.Invisible Talent Market evolved out of 2 projects Creator of 'Automation Workz' and Hustle & TECHknow Preparatory High School. "Automation Workz is a scavenger hunt held at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) where teams scurry from exhibit to exhibit completing iSTEAM (invention, Science, Technology, Engineering, Artistic Design, and Mathematics)activities to score points to win cash prizes. Hustle & TECHknow Preparatory High School was an award winning cyber blended learning high school that taught hands-on invention projects and needs to be resurrected.Purchase a copy of Invisible Talent Market today, visit http://www.upliftinc.org/ invisible_talent.aspx contact Ida Byrd-Hill at