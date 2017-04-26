News By Tag
Ida Byrd-Hill,author of Invisible Talent Market explains The Civil War Released Skilled Trades for t
Invisible Talent Market utilizes economic history of Blacks, to lay the foundation that grooming Blacks with digital business skills is a viable strategy to reduce America's talent shortage.
The book touches on delicate issues such as the 'Change In The Air Under President Trump's Regime', 'Blacks Rescued Agricultural Revolution Talent Shortage', 'Blacks Rescued Industrial Revolution Talent Shortage', 'The Great Migration And Race Riots' and 'Black Brawn Vs. White Brains'.
Ida Byrd-Hill, author of Invisible Talent Market, believes the Civil War provides a lesson to America. Black can satisfy today's talent shortage with on-the-job (hands-on) invention and skilled trades instruction, like apprenticeships, during and after secondary schools (6th -12th grade). Instead, many Blacks are locked in poor performing secondary schools without computer programming and technical skilled trade instruction.
Invisible Talent Market evolved out of 2 projects Creator of 'Automation Workz' and Hustle & TECHknow Preparatory High School. "Automation Workz is a scavenger hunt held at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) where teams scurry from exhibit to exhibit completing iSTEAM (invention, Science, Technology, Engineering, Artistic Design, and Mathematics)
