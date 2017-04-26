News By Tag
Trump Riot Law Suit - Right Result, But Wrong Reason
Ruling That Trump's Campaign Rhetoric Intended to Incite a Riot Likely To Be Reversed
Federal judge David J. Hale has ruled that Trump might be held civilly liable for the actions of some rowdy followers because his words "get 'em out of here" could indicate that he intended to violate a Kentucky criminal statute [Ky. Rev. Stat. §§ 525.010 and 525.040] which makes inciting a "riot" a criminal offense.
But, especially given the very broad protection afforded by the First Amendment to statements made by political candidates during campaigns, it is very hard to see how these few words by Trump could reasonably be construed as intending to incite a riot pursuant to the statute.
The A.C.L.U. agrees, arguing that "many of our strongest First Amendment protections come from cases in which the government tried to punish individuals for advocating illegal activity. Incitement charges have been used to jail anti-war protestors, labor picketers, Communists, and civil rights activists."
It cites the NAACP v. Hardware case in which the U.S. Supreme Court held that civil rights leader Charles Evers' "emotionally charged rhetoric" promising "we'll break the damn neck" of anyone who broke the boycott he was advocating for was nevertheless protected by the First Amendment.
This is especially true since, under state law, a person is liable for this criminal offense only if it can be shown that he intended to urge at least 5 people to engage not only in conduct which is wrongful or harmful, but rather "TUMULTUOUS AND VIOLENT conduct [which] creates GRAVE DANGER of damage or injury to property or persons." [emphasis added]
If simply saying "get 'em out of here" can be construed as triggering such a riot, so to might Trump's frequent statements accusing reporters of seeking to harm his campaign by reporting "fake news" or even outright lies, especially since there were always reporters conspicuously in the audience.
Likewise, if Trump or other candidates make campaign statement which accuse Muslims, members of "Black Lives Matter," illegal immigrants, homosexuals, and others in the audience of being a danger to society, such candidates arguably could be convicted of a criminal offense.
The court also ruled that Trump might be held liable if his statement was considered negligent, but a legal action in negligence faces major legal hurtles including the need to establish that Trump had a legal duty to protect members of the audience; that the ordinary rule that only those who themselves engage in criminal acts, and not others, are civilly responsible (the "intervening criminal act" rule), that the harm which resulted was reasonably foreseeable by Trump when the statement was made, etc.
Moreover, if the plaintiffs can only proceed under the two claims which the judge upheld (negligence and riot), they can recover only the damages they actually suffered, not much higher punitive damages designed to deter wrongful conduct, since damages under the riot statute are limited [by Ky. §§ 446.070]
This could be particularly important here because, from press accounts, it does not appear that the harm any of the plaintiffs suffered was serious, long lasting, or even especially painful, so even damages for pain and suffering might well be limited.
Also, as the judge himself indicated, any damages which the plaintiffs might otherwise recover could be substantially reduced if the jury found that, by coming to a Trump rally for the express purpose of staging a public protest, they had either assumed the risk of rough treatment from his supporters, or were themselves contributorily negligent in creating a very foreseeable risk to themselves.
All of these problems - including the need to show that Trump intended to cause at least five audience members to engage in violent conduct creating a grave danger, that plaintiffs cannot recover any punitive damages, and that any damages they might be entitled to could be slashed if the jury found that "they has asked for it" - might be cured by simply amending the civil complaint to include counts of common law battery and common law assault.
To succeed under a count of battery, plaintiffs need only show that Trump did an act with the intent to cause even one supporter to use any amount of force to remove the plaintiffs from the venue.
Although the First Amendment still applies, it is far more logical for a court to find that Trump intended at least one of his supporters to put his hands, however gently, on the plaintiffs than that he intended to have at least five supporters engage in violent conduct creating a grave danger.
The "act" required by the tort of battery can be satisfied by a statement intended to cause any unpermitted touching. The classic example occurs if X tells Y to touch Z; then both X and Y are liable to Z for the tort of battery. The same should be true if X told Y to remove Z from the venue, suggests Banzhaf.
Since this appears to be exactly what happened to the plaintiffs, battery is the simplest and more appropriate cause of action to plead in the civil complaint, and one which probably most clearly meets the common law definition and requirements.
