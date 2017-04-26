News By Tag
A Boston Limousine Rental Service Helps You Enjoy the 'Big Game' This Season
Football, basketball, or hockey games are more fun when you arrive in a limo.
A Boston car service can be a wonderful way to travel to and from just about any sporting event, concert, or other special occasion. You don't have to be a millionaire to enjoy a wonderful experience.
You can enjoy a traditional stretch limo, Lincoln Town Car or other sedan, SUV, or even a party bus. Of course, a Boston party bus rental may be more than you're willing to spend on transportation for this upcoming sporting event or concert, but if you spread the cost around among all of your friends or family, it's actually a reasonable thing to consider. Think about this: if you have 10 people all traveling together in they each chip in less than $100 for transportation (which isn't much more than driving themselves, paying tolls, and paying for parking), you can all spend the time together, talk about the game, and not have to worry about who's driving home once it's over.
Many business travelers choose a Boston limousine rental for trips to and from the airport. For example, if they have to head out to North Carolina for a business meeting, they want a reliable limo to take them to and from the airport in Boston, but they will also need a Charlotte limousine rental to get them to their meeting or other destination.
Nationwide Chauffeured Services operates in both Boston and Charlotte, North Carolina. They operate in many other cities across the country as well. They are the leader when it comes to Boston limousine rental services because they provide 24/7 customer service, the latest model limos and buses, immediate billing, short notice availability, and the safest, most experienced and knowledgeable chauffeurs in the industry. Their phone number is 800.942.6281 and their website is www.nationwidecar.com.
About Nationwide Chauffeured Services:
Nationwide Chauffeured Services is one of the leading transportation companies in the entire country. They are one of the only ones to provide 24 hour a day, 7 day week customer service, immediate billing, and short notice availability. They also offer complementary bottled water and mints for all of their limo guests, and complementary bottled water for all bus guests, upon request. They continue to remain dedicated to being the safest and most reliable transportation service anywhere in the United States.
