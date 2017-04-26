News By Tag
Community Rally to End Hate! Join the American Conference on Diversity's Diversity Stride Walk
The American Conference on Diversity is calling on civil-rights and faith leaders, youth service organizations, students, educators, fraternities/
Diversity Stride Walk helps raise funds to support much-needed diversity education programs. Participation will have a direct and lasting impact on tomorrow's leaders, helping to educate, empower, and make young people more employable through the organization's Lead for Diversity Institute. This program was launched in 1995 and has more than 3,300 graduates. The Institute graduates have the capacity to reach 20,000 students in our school districts each year through the diversity and inclusion Action Plans they create with their teams.
"Diversity Stride is a community event where we're not walking for a single group – we're walking for social justice for all of us," said American Conference on Diversity President and CEO Elizabeth Williams-Riley.
The fun-filled day will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the step-off at 11:30 a.m., at Liberty State Park (1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City, NJ). In addition to enjoying a relaxing 5K stroll around Lady Liberty, walkers can:
►Learn more about D&I initiatives and pick up giveaways at exhibitor tables
►Participate in pre-walk exercises
►Enjoy DJ music, face painting, cultural entertainment, and light refreshments
►Network with like-minded people and have a FAMILY FUN DAY!
Complimentary team photos will be taken at the event. Walkers who raise $75 or more will receive a Diversity Stride t-shirt on walk day. Register before May 15th and receive a free #NoHateNJ gift! Employees can also maximize their gift at no extra cost through their employer matching gifts program.
Diversity Stride Volunteers, Sponsors, and Exhibitors Needed! Please contact Pat Jones at pjones@jmcreativeenterprises.com or 973-672-3212 for details.
We're extending a special thanks to our 2017 Leadership Sponsor, PSEG. Please demonstrate your commitment to creating a more inclusive society and join past sponsors and partners: ADP, BASF, Berkeley College, Fidelity, GLSEN Central New Jersey, Jersey City Office of Diversity and Inclusion, L'Oréal USA, New Jersey Resources, Peace Corps, Provident Bank, and RWJBarnabas Health.
Whether you join Diversity Stride as an individual or form a Walk team, you must register. (http://acod-
About the American Conference on Diversity
The American Conference on Diversity is dedicated to building just and inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities through awareness, education, and advocacy. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1948 as the National Conference of Christians and Jews. Today the programs, services, and initiatives of the American Conference on Diversity are among the most important work focused on creating a more inclusive society. It is the unfinished business of living in a highly diverse nation: educating and empowering our next generation of leaders, enhancing our workplaces, and helping to create inclusive communities. Visit www.AmericanConferenceonDiversity.org to learn more.
Media Contact
Gail Zoppo
732-745-9330
gail@americanconferenceondiversity.org
