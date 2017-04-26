truKitchen of Wilmslow create a kitchen design set to become star of Channel Four show

truKitchen of Wilmslow

-- trukitchen, an independent Rempp luxury German kitchen retailer, creates bespoke designs which fit seamlessly into any lifestyle. With a team of project managers and professional designers, they pride themselves on offering a truly tailored design service together with a unique, personalised customer experience. The company recently worked with PR Professional, Claire Lancaster to help her create the kitchen of her dreams.Claire's large renovation project was chosen from many other hopefuls to be featured in the new Channel 4 show Big House Little House and was filmed at each stage over six months from initial planning to completion.The aim of the new show is to document two families tackling the same kind of renovation project, but on two very different budgets - following them as they tackle the challenges and decisions to be made along the way. Claire and her husband Rob wanted a high quality, yet practical kitchen that had a contemporary industrial look. 'I have always admired truKitchen's luxury showroom in Wilmslow,' said Claire - who first visited it in September last year to begin initial discussions on their new kitchen project with Retail Director, Tracy Mackey.The couple had a scheme in mind, but were open-minded about the finish. When visiting the Cheshire showroom, they immediately fell in love with the Dublin Alpine White Matt Lacquer kitchen on display. After discussions with Tracy Mackey and the team, they decided to match it with the brand new Cliff range in Ferro Black after being shown a sample door panel with its interesting dark textured look. The contrast between the two finishes was very striking and joined with a breakfast bar in Grey Oak, created a combination which gave them the unique effect they were looking for. The choice of wood was also important in the scheme, as it was a perfect companion to the flooring they had already chosen - giving a continuous flow to the design.The couple had already extended and completely remodelled their house in just 24 weeks, doubling the footprint of the ground floor and totally altering the layout. This involved removing the old out-dated kitchen and creating a huge wedge-shaped area which extended across the back of the property.However, the new shape brought it's own design challenges. 'We had an outline of the space we were creating but how the kitchen was planned out within that area was a blank canvas. I really didn't know where to begin with the layout, so the advice and experience of Tracy and the truKitchen team was invaluable in creating a scheme that worked.'The kitchen and living spaces were designed with a series of flowing zoned areas for cooking, eating, working and relaxing - whilst taking into consideration the position of the new bi-fold doors and making the most of the natural light.The facility of high-quality CAD visualisation at truKitchen was an essential part of the whole process for Claire. 'I needed my kitchen to be in trust-worthy hands and with people that I could work with,' she said. 'To see our 'kitchen-to-be' in a rendered virtual reality model was amazing. We had previously spent a number of years working through the architectural design and planning phases of our home on paper, but seeing it come to life for the first time in 3D with the kitchen in place, really did take my breath away!'As everything is now so much more organised and easier to get to, Claire is totally free to be inspired! She loves her island drawers, giving her access to everything - plus her Quooker tap and Franke sink with integrated chopping board, colander and roll-out draining board - all of which have helped to maintain the clean lines of the space. Her breakfast bar is also used for working on - as well as drinking the occasional cocktail!Comments from the couple's friends and family have been phenomenal. 'Universally and without exception the reaction has been WOW!' said Claire, who has now found a new enthusiasm for cooking and entertaining in her new sociable living space. 'I'm looking forward to getting the recipe books out much more now and so glad that we were able to attend the Siemens cookery classes in the truKitchen showroom, which demonstrated to us how to get the best out of our new appliances,' enthused Claire.The installation of the new kitchen happened over the Christmas holidays, due to hold ups with the building work caused by bad weather - but Claire was impressed with the truKitchen team, who pulled out all the stops to keep the project on track for the filming.Claire said, 'Our kitchen is a high quality precision made product - the installation was excellent and completed to the same high standard. We really appreciated all the flexibility, help and advice we received from the company.' And she has already highly recommended truKitchen to many others.'Excellence has certainly been my experience with truKitchen - throughout concept, design, appliance selection and installation.' she commented. 'Our kitchen is the heart of our home. It's our favourite room and that of all our guests. I'm sure that the TV audience will love it too.'Based in Wilmslow, Cheshire, truKitchen are the No.1 Rempp Premier Partner, supplying high-end luxury bespoke kitchens across the North of England. They have been gained The Houzz "Best Of Design" Award for the second year running.