 
News By Tag
* Rfid Asset Tracking
* Medical Device Tracking
* Gs1 Asset Labelling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Milton Keynes
  Buckinghamshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

RFiD Discovery users claim runners-up and highly commended at Lord Carter Innovation Award

 
 
Lord Carter Innovation Award
Lord Carter Innovation Award
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rfid Asset Tracking
* Medical Device Tracking
* Gs1 Asset Labelling

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Milton Keynes - Buckinghamshire - England

Subject:
* Awards

MILTON KEYNES, England - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Two users of Harland Simon's RFiD Discovery system, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) and East Kent University Foundation Trust (EKHUFT) have claimed runner-up position and 'highly commended' at the prestigious first 'Lord Carter Innovation Award'.

As honorary patron of the Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Estate Management (IHEEM), Lord Carter presented the awards on 25th April 2017, the first day of the Hospitals Innovations Exhibition and Conference at London Olympia. Judged by an independent panel of IHEEM past presidents, the award recognised NHS Trusts which best represent the use of innovation to improve healthcare estates and infrastructure.

CUH secured a well-earned second place for their pioneering use of active and passive RFID systems and adopting GS1 standards for effective medical device management. CUH have been using RFiD Discovery for over 5 years to ensure maximum asset utilisation to aid productivity. The award was collected by Professor Paul White, Head of Clinical Engineering on behalf of the trust.

EKHUFT received the 'highly commended' accolade thanks to their effective use of an active RFiD Discovery system for tracking over 5,000 medical devices including beds which has helped them increase efficiency, reduce costs, save time and improve their CQC rating.

Andy Barrow, EME Service Manager at EKHUFT, who attended the event to pick up the award, commented: "We are honoured to be 'highly commended' by the panel. RFID tracking has given us an unprecedented level of confidence surrounding our device management and we are already well on our way to extending our use to passive RFID for all our devices."

Andy James, Director Commercial Operations – Healthcare for Harland Simon said: "Seeing two of our customers amongst the top four trusts nominated for this award is a great confirmation that RFID tracking of medical devices delivers tangible results and helps to make the efficiency improvements and cost savings so urgently required in the NHS."

For more information please visit http://rfiddiscovery.com

Contact
Harland Simon
Tanja Hundt
***@rfiddiscovery.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rfiddiscovery.com Email Verified
Tags:Rfid Asset Tracking, Medical Device Tracking, Gs1 Asset Labelling
Industry:Health
Location:Milton Keynes - Buckinghamshire - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Harland Simon News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share