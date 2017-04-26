News By Tag
RFiD Discovery users claim runners-up and highly commended at Lord Carter Innovation Award
As honorary patron of the Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Estate Management (IHEEM), Lord Carter presented the awards on 25th April 2017, the first day of the Hospitals Innovations Exhibition and Conference at London Olympia. Judged by an independent panel of IHEEM past presidents, the award recognised NHS Trusts which best represent the use of innovation to improve healthcare estates and infrastructure.
CUH secured a well-earned second place for their pioneering use of active and passive RFID systems and adopting GS1 standards for effective medical device management. CUH have been using RFiD Discovery for over 5 years to ensure maximum asset utilisation to aid productivity. The award was collected by Professor Paul White, Head of Clinical Engineering on behalf of the trust.
EKHUFT received the 'highly commended' accolade thanks to their effective use of an active RFiD Discovery system for tracking over 5,000 medical devices including beds which has helped them increase efficiency, reduce costs, save time and improve their CQC rating.
Andy Barrow, EME Service Manager at EKHUFT, who attended the event to pick up the award, commented: "We are honoured to be 'highly commended' by the panel. RFID tracking has given us an unprecedented level of confidence surrounding our device management and we are already well on our way to extending our use to passive RFID for all our devices."
Andy James, Director Commercial Operations – Healthcare for Harland Simon said: "Seeing two of our customers amongst the top four trusts nominated for this award is a great confirmation that RFID tracking of medical devices delivers tangible results and helps to make the efficiency improvements and cost savings so urgently required in the NHS."
For more information please visit http://rfiddiscovery.com
