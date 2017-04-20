Malaysia has good conditions for growth of online retail, says yStats.com report

Germany-based E-Commerce business intelligence specialist yStats.com's new report "Malaysia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" projects that online retail sales in Malaysia will increase at a lower rate than its regional neighbors.

Infographic: Malaysia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017

While forecasts cited in the yStats.com report indicate that the of total retail sales in will grow from the present single percentage point to over by 2025, this growth rate is by other regional markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines. The Malaysian government has initiated a calling for private sector cooperation to the rate of E-Commerce sales growth. Favorable to this growth are the ready Internet infrastructure and the interest of young adults in making purchases online. Several other interesting facts are presented in the publication. Online retail sales in are dominated by the marketplace model. The yStats.com report shows that the B2C marketplaces, and have announced intentions to attract more sellers to their portals. Other trends in E-Commerce include the sales through and the rising use of mobile devices to connect with sellers.