May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Malaysia has good conditions for growth of online retail, says yStats.com report

Germany-based E-Commerce business intelligence specialist yStats.com's new report "Malaysia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" projects that online retail sales in Malaysia will increase at a lower rate than its regional neighbors.
 
 
HAMBURG, Germany - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- While forecasts cited in the yStats.com report indicate that the online portion of total retail sales in Malaysia will grow from the present single percentage point to over 5% by 2025, this growth rate is eclipsed by other regional markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines. The Malaysian government has initiated a roadmap calling for private sector cooperation to double the rate of E-Commerce sales growth. Favorable to this growth are the ready Internet infrastructure and the interest of young adults in making purchases online.

Several other interesting facts are presented in the publication. Online retail sales in Malaysia are dominated by the marketplace model. The yStats.com report shows that the largest B2C marketplaces, Lazada.com.my and 11street.my have announced intentions to attract more sellers to their portals. Other trends in E-Commerce include the sales through social media and the rising use of mobile devices to connect with sellers.

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

