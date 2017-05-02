 
May 2017
Reliance Defence gets approval to exit CDR by lenders

 
 
DELHI, India - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Anil Ambani's led Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiary Reliance Defence got approval to exit its corporate debt restructuring (CDR) package by the group of lenders.

An IDBI-led consortium of lenders has agreed to the exit plan of Reliance Defence (RDEL), with longer maturity period for loans worth about Rs. 6,800 crores. The Reserve Bank of India also gave a nod for the exit plan. Lenders also gave thumbs up to the implementation of refinancing scheme of RDEL. Both the proposals were presented to CDR Empowered Group's (EG) and got approved the obligatory majority of CDR leaders.

The leader of the consortium IDBI wrote to Ministry of Defence confirming the approval by CDR to RDEL exit plan and refinancing scheme. The confirmation from Ministry of Defence will make RDEL eligible to take part in the future contracts with Indian Navy.

This has made RDEL, along with Larsen and Turbo, only two private sector shipyards competing with other government-owned shipyards to get into the dealing for making Landing Platform Docks (LPD) Submarines and Corvette.

Exiting CDR will provide increased financial flexibility to the company. Shareholding in RDEL has been increased to 31% by RInfra post exit. RDEL's current status from Navy, Cost Guard and commercial vessels, stands to over Rs 5,300 crores.

The exit from CDR is expected to lead to greater financial flexibility and business opportunities for Reliance Defence, enabling the company to contribute to the security of the country and pursue the Make in India and Skill India programs in an even more significant manner, Reliance Infrastructure had said in November.

Reliance Infrastructure took over Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd in March 2015 and renamed it Reliance Defence and Engineering. Soon after acquiring Pipavav Defence, Reliance Infrastructure made an announcement of its plan to exit CDR.

Reference Link: http://www.livemint.com/Companies/ilfQqcOg4N9vyq6cXrU20M/...
Source:Reliance Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: May 02, 2017
