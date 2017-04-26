 
News By Tag
* Xamarin Consulting Partner
* Xamarin native app development
* Xamarin Experts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* North Port
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Xamarin recognizes Saviant as its Premier Consulting Partner

Xamarin recognizes Saviant as its Premier Consulting Partner, as it has demonstrated the best-in-class capabilities & expertise in the field of Mobility.
 
 
xamarin-premier-consulting-partner
xamarin-premier-consulting-partner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Xamarin Consulting Partner
Xamarin native app development
Xamarin Experts

Industry:
Mobile

Location:
North Port - Florida - US

Subject:
Features

NORTH PORT, Fla. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Saviant announced that it has been recognized as a Xamarin Premier Consulting Partner. This achievement came soon after Saviant has attained the Microsoft Gold competency for Data Analytics. Xamarin Premier consulting partner program highlights the partners that have proven expertise in delivering Xamarin mobile solutions.

Saviant specializes in developing Xamarin mobile apps across iOS, Android and Windows using Xamarin Native, Xamarin Forms and Xamarin Mac. It has demonstrated the capabilities and expertise necessary to design, develop & deploy cross-platform mobile solutions - (http://www.saviantconsulting.com/xamarin-consulting.aspx)  for enterprise customers across industries. Hence, secured its spot amongst the very few Xamarin Premier Consulting Partners in US.

Saviant combines the best practices, principles, and learnings to develop enterprise-grade mobile apps that help provide better customer service and enhance business growth. This new partnership with Xamarin is significant for the continued success of delivering robust cross-platform Xamarin mobile solutions to the enterprises globally. Thus, helping enterprises achieve better customer experience, enhance operational efficiency, maximize asset utilization, and real-time analytics for better decision making.

About Saviant Consulting
Saviant is 'The Intelligent Solutions company' and the Gold Cloud Platform & Gold Data Analytics Partner for Microsoft. We have pioneered innovative solutions leveraging Cloud, Mobility, Analytics & IoT to help Enterprises transform and modernize their business. We work with enterprises globally to define their technology road map & implementation strategy using multi-tenant SaaS applications, Native Mobile Apps, Big Data Analytics, IoT solutions & Azure PaaS Development.(http://www.saviantconsulting.com/)

About Xamarin
Xamarin is a California-based software company, recently acquired by Microsoft. It provides tools to develop native iOS, Android and Windows apps, allowing to share code across various platforms. Over 1 Mn+ developers are leveraging this platform to develop Xamarin mobile apps that provide world-class user experience. Some of the latest acquisitions by Xamarin include Visual Studio Extensibility Division, RoboVM AB, Clarius Consulting and LessPainful.

Media Contact
Marketing Team
+1(914) 292 0220
***@saviantconsulting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@saviantconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Xamarin Consulting Partner, Xamarin native app development, Xamarin Experts
Industry:Mobile
Location:North Port - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Saviant Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share