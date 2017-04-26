News By Tag
Xamarin recognizes Saviant as its Premier Consulting Partner
Xamarin recognizes Saviant as its Premier Consulting Partner, as it has demonstrated the best-in-class capabilities & expertise in the field of Mobility.
Saviant specializes in developing Xamarin mobile apps across iOS, Android and Windows using Xamarin Native, Xamarin Forms and Xamarin Mac. It has demonstrated the capabilities and expertise necessary to design, develop & deploy cross-platform mobile solutions - (http://www.saviantconsulting.com/
Saviant combines the best practices, principles, and learnings to develop enterprise-grade mobile apps that help provide better customer service and enhance business growth. This new partnership with Xamarin is significant for the continued success of delivering robust cross-platform Xamarin mobile solutions to the enterprises globally. Thus, helping enterprises achieve better customer experience, enhance operational efficiency, maximize asset utilization, and real-time analytics for better decision making.
About Saviant Consulting
Saviant is 'The Intelligent Solutions company' and the Gold Cloud Platform & Gold Data Analytics Partner for Microsoft. We have pioneered innovative solutions leveraging Cloud, Mobility, Analytics & IoT to help Enterprises transform and modernize their business. We work with enterprises globally to define their technology road map & implementation strategy using multi-tenant SaaS applications, Native Mobile Apps, Big Data Analytics, IoT solutions & Azure PaaS Development.(
About Xamarin
Xamarin is a California-based software company, recently acquired by Microsoft. It provides tools to develop native iOS, Android and Windows apps, allowing to share code across various platforms. Over 1 Mn+ developers are leveraging this platform to develop Xamarin mobile apps that provide world-class user experience. Some of the latest acquisitions by Xamarin include Visual Studio Extensibility Division, RoboVM AB, Clarius Consulting and LessPainful.
