RCom Shareholders Approve of its merger with Aircel
"The shareholders of Reliance Communications at their meeting convened pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), have today approved with 99.99 percent majority for the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of the wireless division of the company and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, into Aircel Limited and Dishnet Wireless Limited (the Scheme)," the company statement said.
Shareholders of RTL also approved of this merger convened under the orders of NCLT. RCom had signed an authoritative agreement to merge its wireless business in September, last year. Aircel shareholders already approved the merger on April 22, 2017, summoned under the order of NCLT.
According to the agreement, RComs' wireless business and Aircel's operations in India will become a merged entity, along with the whole spectrum held by two companies. The RCom-Aircel merger will have second-largest spectrum holding amongst all operators, aggregating 448MHz across the 850, 900, 1800 and 2100MHz bands, and will enjoy enhanced business continuity through the extended validity of spectrum holdings till 2033-36.
"It will be one of India's largest private sector companies, with an asset base of over Rs. 65,000 crores ($10 billion) and net worth of Rs. 35,000 crores ($5.38 billion)," the statement said.
After the transaction is done, RComs' overall debt including deferred spectrum payment will reduce up Rs. 20,000 crores ($3.07 billion) and Aircel's debts will be reduced by Rs. 4000 crores ($615 million).
This proposed agreement is subjected to other important approvals. A petition is being filed with NCLT, Mumbai Bench, for approval scheme. Post Closing, RCom and present shareholders of Aircel will hold 50 percent stake in each in Aircel Limited.
