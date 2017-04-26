HBMSU receives visiting learners from UK's Coventry University

Representatives gave lectures on the basic concept and structures of the growing Islamic finance sector

-- UAE, May 02, 2017 - The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) recently welcomed 13 accounting and finance undergraduate learners from Coventry University, UK, who visited the country as part of their educational field trip designed to help them better understand Arab business and culture. Representatives from the Dubai Center for Islamic Banking and Finance and HBMSU School of Business gave lectures on the basic concept and structures of the growing Islamic finance sector.Prof. Nabil Baydoun, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement, HBMSU, said: "Islamic finance is fast gaining momentum globally. The international community now sees it as an important system offering a viable, innovative and alternative model for investment and growth. We are excited to be contributing to the sector's continuous expansion through education. We were honored to host the visiting students from Coventry University who also expressed delight in meeting their UAE counterparts and learning about HBMSU's culture, academic programs, and university life. We look forward to receiving more learners from around the world to exchange ideas and insights on HBMSU's Smart learning system as well as Islamic finance and its contributions to Dubai's economic diversification policy and efforts to become the capital of the Islamic economy."