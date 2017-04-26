News By Tag
WorkCast releases "First HTML-based, Flash-Free Virtual Trade Show Platform" boosting audiences
Virtual trade shows provide a combination of an engaging environment, interactive features and social applications, so businesses can take virtual events focused on communications, marketing and training, to the next level.
Most other virtual trade show vendors remain heavily reliant upon Adobe Flash and force attendees and presenters for both live & on-demand events to have the Adobe Flash plugin installed.
However, the biggest tech companies, including; Apple, Google and Microsoft, have now stopped supporting Adobe Flash (or have restricted it so much that it simply doesn't work for most people) most of the time, which is restricting access, limiting attendance and driving the support overhead up for many virtual events.
WorkCast, the leading online events platform for virtual events and trade shows, are the first vendor to deliver their online events platform, without the requirement for attendees to have Flash installed.
Built without the requirement for the Flash plugin to be installed, or any other apps, WorkCast's platform instead uses HTML5, HLS and MPEG-Dash streaming at the core of the platform.
Customers of WorkCast see double digit increases in audience attendance and participation in their Virtual Trade Shows.
About The WorkCast Corporation Ltd - The WorkCast Corporation (http://www.workcast.com) is a leading supplier of virtual trade show solutions and services. WorkCast has over 300 enterprises using the WorkCast platform to deliver their online events.
