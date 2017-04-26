 
Hemostats Market Industry 2024 - Global Market Forecasts and Trends Research Report

The hemostats market is segmented into based on product type, indication, end-user and geography - Trends and Forecast to 2024.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The global hemostats market has accounted to USD 2.7 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The hemostats market is segmented into based on product type, indication, end-user and geography.

By Product:

·         Thrombin Based

·         Combination

·         Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based

·         Gelatin Based

·         Collagen Based Hemostat

By Indication:

·         Wound Closure

·         Surgery

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         Clinics

·         Ambulatory Centers

·         Community Healthcare

·         Others

Based on geography the global hemostats devices market covers data points for 52 countries across multiple geographies namely North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hemost...

Key Players of the Global Surgical Robots Market:

·         Pfizer

·         C.R. Bard

·         Baxter

·         Vascular Solutions Inc.

·         B.Braun Melsungen

·         3-D Matrix Ltd.

·         Resorba Medical GmbH (A Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Company)

·         Anika Therapeutics Inc.

·         Arch Therapeutics Inc.

·         Biom'Up SAS

·         CryoLife, Inc.

·         Gamma Therapeutics Inc.

·         Hemostasis LLC

·         Medtrade Products Ltd.

·         Integra Lifesciences Corporation

·         Medline Industries Inc.

·         Hemotec Medical GmbH

·         Stryker

·         Hemostasis LLC.

·         CSL Behring

·         Mallinckrodt plc. and Equimedical

·          B.V. among other companies.

