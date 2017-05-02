News By Tag
Cadcorp launches Risk Modeller for Fire & Rescue Services
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software developer Cadcorp releases a new application to help fire services determine aggregate risk.
A significant number of UK Fire & Rescue Services (FRS) are currently using Cadcorp SIS Map Modeller GIS software and Workload Modeller to assist in the production of Integrated Risk Management Plans (IRMP). Following a customer consultation exercise, the requirement for an additional application for locating, assessing and analysing risk coverage was identified. Risk Modeller was subsequently developed.
Risk Modeller can be used to create multiple risk maps based on historical data, projected data and demographics as well as changes to population distribution and transport links. It can be used to test the impact of various risk factors, the options include:
• Attribute Risk – using attributes from a layer, weightings can be assigned to different risk factors, which are then combined to produce an aggregate risk figure. Attributes such as demographic, census, economic and population data can be used.
• Quantitative Risk – this technique aggregates point data according to the boundary features they fall within. The point data can be counted using geographic features, an automatically created grid or using an attribute for greater granularity.
• Life Risk – Life risk, fatalities, casualties and rescues are calculated, weighted and combined to produce a single life risk value against geographic features or an automatically created grid.
• Link Related Risk – as well as analysing risk within geographic areas, risk on different stretches of road can be calculated using historic incident data. Snapping and assigning incidents to the road network can be performed to create a density report which describes the number of incidents per mile.
• Route Cost Risk – checks the time it takes for appliances to get to defined locations using the road network. It can identify those areas with a high level of risk such as isolation and poor transport links.
All risk modelling uses thematic mapping for the presentation of results. Pre-defined themes or heat maps quickly identify and compare risk between scenarios. Results are created as schema columns on existing or new datasets, automatically archiving the scenario and allowing the comparison of multiple risk combinations.
"Cadcorp Risk Modeller is a significant addition to our range of applications used by Fire and Rescue Services," said Martin McGarry, managing director of Cadcorp. "After consulting our customers, it became apparent that an additional application would help our customers identify aggregate risk and help inform their plans for its mitigation."
Visit www.cadcorp.com for more information on the GIS tools they supply to the Emergency Services sector.
About Cadcorp
Cadcorp is a British software development company focused on geographic information system (GIS) and web mapping software. It offers a complete suite of products - the Cadcorp Spatial Information System® (Cadcorp SIS®) - addressing all phases of spatial information management. Cadcorp SIS is available worldwide through a network of Cadcorp partners and through a direct sales team in the UK and Ireland. To find out more, please visit www.cadcorp.com.
Page Updated Last on: May 02, 2017