New EduMind online PMP Course to Improve Your Preparation through Virtual Learning
The 2-week intensive course will cover all major topics and prepare you to successfully tackle the PMP exam. It combines both interactive lectures and hands-on workshop sessions to quickly set you in tune with all relevant skills and information.
The course includes innovative instructional approaches and advanced technology to make your practice smoother and faster. It offers the exclusive opportunity to strike live interaction with mentors at your own pace and find clarity on reeking doubts.
The course aims to provide you a holistic experience, where your convenience and advantage are the key priorities. PMP exam demands extensive preparation and to do it alone can be an exhausting task. And the 'gulp and mug-up' theory won't help much in this case.
So, you need to learn the information and recall your knowledge during the exam and that is how you will pass the exam. And to offer that, the course integrates techniques that improve both short and long term retention of key PM concepts, theories and formulas.
Plus, the live online course is a perfect fit for professionals or students who can't manage time for weekly onsite sessions. The Live Online Course utilizes the same study and course material that of the Onsite Classes. It doesn't requires any special download or software except an internet connection. And you will be ready to begin your virtual learning session.
Furthermore, the course provides the joiner the opportunity to practice their skills as many times as they want through automated assessments. And they can find access to these sessions from anywhere and at any time.
In addition to that, the course also provides you the scope to listen to recorded lectures, if you miss any session by chance. The course is accessible on any mobile device or browser. And you can watch the videos on handheld devices like iPhone, iPad by downloading Photon app, available on both iOS and Android.
With this new live online PMP prep course, the institute aims to enhance the accessibility of preparatory materials through virtual learning experience. It covers all major topics and offers instructions through qualified experts to achieve desired results.
Edu Mind is the fastest growing educational institute and teaching center in the United States. It accommodates a wide range of graduate admissions exams and provides prep course that cover MCAT, LSAT, GRE, GMAT, OAT, DAT and Continuing Education.
http://www.edumind.com/
