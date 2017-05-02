News By Tag
Oriental Mart's ingredient of the month: A quick and easy Japanese recipe, using miso paste
If you are new to cooking with miso, it can often be a mystery as to what to use it in, this simple and delicious recipe is the perfect dish to try!
Ingredients
1 egg
½ pakchoi
1 clove of garlic
½ handful of bean sprouts
¼ pepper
Miso base
500ml water
2 tbsp miso paste
Method
Step 1
Poach an egg in boiling water,
Step 2
Cook the noodles until soft.
Step 2
In a small bowl, mix the miso paste with warm water, until smooth. The water should not be boiling, or hot enough that it kills the live bacteria in the miso, as the living micro-organisms are good for you.
Step 3
Chop the pakchoi, pepper and beansprouts into bite sized pieces and lightly fry, add the garlic when the vegetables begin to go soft.
Step 4
Stir together the cooked noodles, miso paste, fried vegetables and add your boiled egg.
Step 5
Enjoy your meal.
Miso paste is full of important vitamins and minerals, which makes it a great addition to any meal. You can use it as a base of a sauce, or as an added extra to another dish. It improves digestion and promotes healthy gut bacteria, which is even more of a reason to add a miso dish to your weekly favourites!
