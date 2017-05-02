Oriental Mart's ingredient of the month: A quick and easy Japanese recipe, using miso paste

If you are new to cooking with miso, it can often be a mystery as to what to use it in, this simple and delicious recipe is the perfect dish to try!

Contact

Oriental Mart

***@orientalmart.co.uk Oriental Mart

End

-- After a long day at work, it can be difficult to muster the energy and enthusiasm to cook a delicious and nutrient meal, especially when you are cooking for one. There is a wide range of quick and simple Japanese dishes, that can provide you with the vital food groups you need to revitalise your body, all made in less than 10 minutes. Our miso noodles, with fried vegetables, are a filling, healthy and fast food which is sure to become a firm favourite and a staple dish in your diet. The recipe is suitable for 1-2 people.1 egg½ pakchoi1 clove of garlic½ handful of bean sprouts¼ pepperMiso base500ml water2 tbsp miso paste1 packet of instant noodles (https://www.orientalmart.co.uk/instant-noodles)Step 1Poach an egg in boiling water,Step 2Cook the noodles until soft.Step 2In a small bowl, mix the miso paste with warm water, until smooth. The water should not be boiling, or hot enough that it kills the live bacteria in the miso, as the living micro-organisms are good for you.Step 3Chop the pakchoi, pepper and beansprouts into bite sized pieces and lightly fry, add the garlic when the vegetables begin to go soft.Step 4Stir together the cooked noodles, miso paste, fried vegetables and add your boiled egg.Step 5Enjoy your meal.Miso paste is full of important vitamins and minerals, which makes it a great addition to any meal. You can use it as a base of a sauce, or as an added extra to another dish. It improves digestion and promotes healthy gut bacteria, which is even more of a reason to add a miso dish to your weekly favourites!