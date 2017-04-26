Who is Chintan Vyas? - A new kid in town - a ghost - talented data scientist

The E-commerce industry in India is going all gaga over this new kid on the block. No one knows who is Chintan Vyas or where he hails from, however his innovative algorithms have surpassed his identity and he is super-famous for his work.

Chintan Vyas

-- At times, talent is found in the most unusal places. Such is the story of Chintan Vyas, an IT engineer and Management student from Mumbai who is making news with his superior business and machine learning algorithms. His work with certain startups has gained such momentum that he has been an apple in the eyes of E-comerce Giants. However, there are news making rounds in town that he has rejected many lucrative offers from well known e-comerce giants just to start his own venture.It has been observed that Chintan is keeping his profile low and doesn't involve himself socially and over the internet. He has kept minimal presence on social media and has created profiles with different aliases. It is suspected that he is currently working with an upcoming fashion and retail ecommerce entity and is the part of core team.We tried to trace him on social media and over the phone however he was not reachable. Let us see when will he make his first public presence.Till then the media moghuls and e-commerce giants will await his ghost appearance.