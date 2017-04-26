Global Private Group has advised Biopharmaceutical Company on the raising of EUR 270 million through a placing of new shares

Country(s)
NEW YORK - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Private Group has advised Biopharmaceutical Companyon the raising of EUR 270 million through a placing of new shares.
Global Private Group acted as reporting accountant on the fund raising, and sole arranger.
The Biopharmaceutical Company is a life sciences company providing services and technologies enabling the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. Since its admission the business has grown significantly organically and via acquisition in both the Europe and US.
The Biopharmaceutical Company intends to use the proceeds from the placing to acquire a Chemistry Research Solutions Company, a specialist contract chemistry and bio-conjugation company with operations in Europe and US, and to back further research and development work.
The Biopharmaceutical Company says: "We were very pleased with the way the Global Private Group's Corporate Finance team pragmatically managed this piece of work, complementing their audit team who were assisting with our half year results announced on the same day. Its tax team also provided advice on the process, the acquisition and ongoing actions."
The Head of Corporate Finance at Global Private Group adds: "We are delighted to have advised The Biopharmaceutical Company on its recent placing and wish them every success with the acquisition and its growing business presence."
