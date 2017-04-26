News By Tag
Atlassian Confluence-to-PDF Workflows Take a Giant Leap Forward
The new Scroll PDF Exporter template editor is an easy-to-use WYSIWYG tool that allows fine-grained control over the styling of output text, including definition of styles for lists, titles, headings, and much more. As the text style settings are changed, a preview of the output renders in real time directly in Confluence. This makes it easier than ever for organizations to output their content for manuals, archival documents, legal documents, and for distribution in countless other ways via print and web, all while keeping the content in-style and on-brand.
The visual template editor tool was first introduced to users of Scroll PDF Exporter for the Confluence cloud platform to rave reviews, and now the thousands of users of the server add-on will be able to take advantage of this fully-modernized experience. This unleashes all of the collaborative power of Confluence during the content creation and editing workflow stages, helping the teams responsible for these documents do their best work with maximum efficiency. Scroll PDF Exporter 4.0 is available now in the Atlassian Marketplace. https://marketplace.atlassian.com/
About K15t Software
Over 5000 organizations around the world use K15t Software's solutions to enhance and expand the collaboration and content management capabilities of their Atlassian products. The Scroll Add-ons for Confluence let teams author and manage content and documentation together, while Backbone Issue Sync for JIRA enables collaboration across departmental and B2B boundaries. For more information about K15t Software, visit www.k15t.com.
