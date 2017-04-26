News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Enterprises Running JIRA Data Center Now Able to Sync JIRA Issues Across B2B Borders
JIRA Data Center delivers the power and reliability enterprises need to keep their large-scale projects moving forward by offering uninterrupted access through clustering.
Yet access to data isn't enough to keep all teams productive. Projects that require collaboration from multiple departments, external collaborators, and partner businesses also require a way of keeping everyone on the same page. Backbone Issue Sync for JIRA Data Center connects and synchronizes JIRA instances of different departments and companies, bridging the information gap and allowing each team to work in their familiar tool environment, with their own workflows, and complete control over their data. Linking multiple JIRA instances with Backbone Issue Sync for Data Center ensures uninterrupted access to continuously synchronized issue data.
Backbone Issue Sync for JIRA Data Center is now live on the Atlassian Marketplace. https://marketplace.atlassian.com/
About K15t Software
Over 5000 organizations around the world use K15t Software's solutions to enhance and expand the collaboration and content management capabilities of their Atlassian products. The Scroll Add-ons for Confluence let teams author and manage content and documentation together, while Backbone Issue Sync for JIRA enables collaboration across departmental and B2B boundaries. For more information about K15t Software, visit www.k15t.com.
Contact
K15t Software GmbH
***@k15t.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse