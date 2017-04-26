 
News By Tag
* ACEX Alliance, CARGO EXPRESS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Moscow
  Moscow
  Russian Federation
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


ACEX Members Delivered Indian Bolide at Formula

Agency of Customs Logistics (Togliatti) and CARGO EXPRESS (Moscow) processed temporary importation of the racing car in the territory of Russia for participation in the student competition "Formula Student-2016".
 
 
превью
превью
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
ACEX Alliance, CARGO EXPRESS

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation

MOSCOW, Russian Federation - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Agency of Customs Logistics (Togliatti) and CARGO EXPRESS (Moscow) processed temporary importation of the racing car in the territory of Russia for participation in the student competition "Formula Student-2016".

The competition is a racing marathon in which the leading Russian and international universities have to present their projects to jury and prove that their self-assembled bolides correspond to safety and technical standards. Among participants were the teams from Russia, India, Turkey, Germany, Pakistan, Hungary, Egypt, etc.

The transportation was ordered by Maharashtra Institute of Technology (India), its team called Accelerace also participated in the competition. The bolide manufactured by the students was delivered in Russia. Agency of Customs Logistics, specializing in the vehicle deliveries, became the consignee in Russia.

CARGO EXPRESS joined the project in the midst of the transportation. The bolide was processed as temporary importation under ATA Carnet (ATA - Admission Temporaire), however the specialists requested additional documents from the Indian party.

"ACL, the member of ACEX in Togliatti, asked us to assist in temporary importation processing of the racing bolide, - tells Alexandra Chagina, the Deputy Director. – At customs it was revealed that some documents did not arrive in Russia. We asked for additional documents, including documents from Indian Chamber of Commerce and industry, after that the cargo was released from customs for participation in the races."

It seemed that all issues had been settled, the bolide had been ready to leave Moscow and students – to drive the bolide along the race track in Togliatti. But suddenly the event organizers announced that the venue had been changed. The sportsmen from all over the world had to visit not Togliatti, the automobile center of Russia, but Sochi, the Olympic center.

CARGO EXPRESS and ACL did not afraid of changes and developed a new route. Just when the vehicle was ready the organizing committee again changed the competition dislocation.

As a result the Indian bolide did not fly to Sochi as the completion took place in Moscow on October 22 at VDNH where the universities from different countries showed their "super cars".

The Indian students did not take a prize-winning place for the fastest bolide but they were impressed by the speed of international competition venue change and the readiness of the Russian logistic specialists to organize deliveries.

Details at http://acexgroup.net/en/CASE-STUDY/acex-members-delivered...

ACEX Alliance press center

pr@acex.net

Website

http://acexgroup.net/en/

Tags: ACEX Alliance, CARGO EXPRESS, ACL, Bolide, Formula Student

Contact
ACEX Alliance press center
***@acex.net
End
Source:ACEX Alliance
Email:***@acex.net Email Verified
Tags:ACEX Alliance, CARGO EXPRESS
Industry:Transportation
Location:Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ACEX Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share