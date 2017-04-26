News By Tag
ACEX Members Delivered Indian Bolide at Formula
Agency of Customs Logistics (Togliatti) and CARGO EXPRESS (Moscow) processed temporary importation of the racing car in the territory of Russia for participation in the student competition "Formula Student-2016".
The competition is a racing marathon in which the leading Russian and international universities have to present their projects to jury and prove that their self-assembled bolides correspond to safety and technical standards. Among participants were the teams from Russia, India, Turkey, Germany, Pakistan, Hungary, Egypt, etc.
The transportation was ordered by Maharashtra Institute of Technology (India), its team called Accelerace also participated in the competition. The bolide manufactured by the students was delivered in Russia. Agency of Customs Logistics, specializing in the vehicle deliveries, became the consignee in Russia.
CARGO EXPRESS joined the project in the midst of the transportation. The bolide was processed as temporary importation under ATA Carnet (ATA - Admission Temporaire), however the specialists requested additional documents from the Indian party.
"ACL, the member of ACEX in Togliatti, asked us to assist in temporary importation processing of the racing bolide, - tells Alexandra Chagina, the Deputy Director. – At customs it was revealed that some documents did not arrive in Russia. We asked for additional documents, including documents from Indian Chamber of Commerce and industry, after that the cargo was released from customs for participation in the races."
It seemed that all issues had been settled, the bolide had been ready to leave Moscow and students – to drive the bolide along the race track in Togliatti. But suddenly the event organizers announced that the venue had been changed. The sportsmen from all over the world had to visit not Togliatti, the automobile center of Russia, but Sochi, the Olympic center.
CARGO EXPRESS and ACL did not afraid of changes and developed a new route. Just when the vehicle was ready the organizing committee again changed the competition dislocation.
As a result the Indian bolide did not fly to Sochi as the completion took place in Moscow on October 22 at VDNH where the universities from different countries showed their "super cars".
The Indian students did not take a prize-winning place for the fastest bolide but they were impressed by the speed of international competition venue change and the readiness of the Russian logistic specialists to organize deliveries.
