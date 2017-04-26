Global Printed Sensors Market Research Report

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Printed Sensors Market" This report obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material.

Printed sensor is an electronic component, capable of detecting responses, events or changes and providing a notification in form of an electrical or optical signal. Printed sensors are widely used in retail sector and logistics industries, to keep a check on inventory, shelf life, date of packaging of products, etc. Owing to rising technological advancements in printed sensors, use of biosensors is also increasing in medical devices to keep a real time check on patient's glucose level, blood pressure, etc. Moreover, demand for printed sensors is rising from consumer electronics, automotive and building automation industries, in order to enhance operational efficiency and productivity. Furthermore, increasing demand new features, such as 3D and assistive touch, coupled with rising demand for smart packaging and declining prices of printed sensors are few of the other factors anticipated to propel global printed sensors market through 2022.According to "Global Printed Sensors Market by Type, By Printing Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", global printed sensors market is projected to surpass $ 12 billion by 2022. In 2016, North America emerged as the largest regional market for printed sensors, globally, and the region is anticipated to further continue dominating the global printed sensors market through the forecast period as well. Biosensors accounted for the largest share in printed sensors market across the globe, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years as well.