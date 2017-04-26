News By Tag
Cultural Perspectives Participate in the IAA Diversity Delivers Thought Leadership Forum
The forum panel included a collective and varied panel of expertise including a strategist from a multicultural communications industry, a researcher addressing diversity issues, board member and corporate managers in diversity and inclusion space. The panel explored how diversity can deliver benefits to our business and generate creative outcomes from a marketing perspective. The passionate outcry from the panel was that there is 'no minority groups' and that all diverse groups should be considered as part of the mainstream.
Catriona Noble, Managing Director Retail Distribution, ANZ was a particularly compelling panellist whose views on diversity, whether it be cultural, gender or related to age, were authentic and demonstrated a real belief in the value of diversity. The example Catriona highlighted regarding leadership best practice in her previous experience working in the Asia Pacific region compelled her to instil a culture of diversity in her current workplace.
It is this power of diversity that Cultural Perspectives champions through our work with both communities and clients. When businesses look to leveraging diversity to deliver ROI, it's the connection we need to build with people, no matter who they are and where they're from.
