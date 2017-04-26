DTP to Launch Flight Performance Monitoring Solution at Airport Show 2017

Solution to help airports and airlines minimize and even eliminate some potential delays, though real time monitoring, tracking and anticipatory and proactive mitigation

--DTP, the GCC's leading system integrator for the aviation industry, has announced that it will launch a brand new flight performance monitoring (FPM) solution at the 17edition of the annual Airport Show to be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from May 15-17, 2017.Providing real-time data and a holistic view of airport operations and flight related processes, coupled with robust forecasting and decision support tools, the new platform will allow airlines and airports to minimize and even eliminate some potential delays. The resulting improved on-time-performance (OTP) will allow the aviation industry to significantly reduce costs whilst increasing customer satisfaction.Commenting on their decision to launch this new solution, Abdul Razzak Mikati, Managing Director at DTP said, "One of the most critical challenges facing airlines and airports not only in the region, but across the world is meeting OTP. According to one estimate, it costs airlines as much as US$70 for each minute a flight is delayed and this is before you factor in potential loss of business due to drop in customer satisfaction. The challenge of improving OTP has been further complicated in recent years with the ongoing migration of traffic to low-cost carriers. This has increased demand for 30-minute turnarounds, and combined with the introduction of larger aircrafts like the A380 and 747-8, has caused increased ramp congestion and driven the need for more effective ground-asset utilization.""Airlines have a choice when managing turnarounds—they can continue to be reactive and tackle issues as they arise, or they can direct those efforts and resources to prevention and mitigation to ensure a smooth turnaround process. Our new agile, configurable and scalable system, provides a suite of IT solutions & services aimed at minimizing or eliminating potential delays in airports, through real time monitoring, tracking and anticipatory & proactive mitigation."FPM utilizes flight schedules, a highly configurable rules engine, and process tracking to provide operators with an overview of the current status of the flight and drills down to details of turnaround processes. Precision Time Schedule (PTS) is an event-tracking mechanism that reevaluates and updates, in real time, the task status every time an above or under the wing activity takes place. Using FPM makes it possible to share all relevant flight Airport Collaborative Decision Making (ACDM) milestones, towing status, check-in, baggage details, etc., among the various concerned stakeholders. It immediately flags any delay of a task that might affect other tasks and based on the latest information, calculates the new Target Off-Block Time (TOBT). This calculated TOBT alerts the HCC/OCC coordinators to take immediate proactive action to ensure on-time departure or minimize the delay."We are extremely excited about our new solution and as the world's largest annual airport event with access to over 7500 industry professionals, the Airport Show provides us with an ideal platform to launch this solution. In addition, it gives us the opportunity to network with our peers, our partners and existing and prospective customers and discuss the trends and technological advancements that will shape the future of our industry," concluded Mr. Mikati.For those customers that are interested in learning more about DTP and seeing a demonstration of the new OTP solution, DTP can be found at