"Top School Management Software, Search High & Low," Said SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a provider of affordable and web-based school management software. In addition, it offers business software packages like Payroll System, Clinic Management System, & CRM System for the small businesses and a dependable customer care service.
Today, it is challenging to administer an educational center without an advanced and module-rich school management software. These systems enable the schools in moving from manually managed to the automated & seamlessly managed administrative and financial tasks. They are rewarded with streamlined and simplified internal operations, and increased efficiency and productivity.
"The use of a web-based school management system Singapore helps the schools in getting rid of the non-core tasks and giving their complete attention to the core goals. It lets them focus on high standards of education and the advancement of their students," informed Ms. Meena, the Business Head of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.
A well-developed school administration software Singapore is essential for automating the day-to-day tasks of the school. Such a software comes with multiple modules and takes care of the manual part of the administrative tasks like student enquiry, tracking, enrollment or registration. These tasks are labor intensive unless automated, leading to the school's staff having telephonic conversations with the parents and student or end up having to entertain them on the premises physically in order to impart every scrap of information.
"Our web-based school management software puts school's resources on the internet for the students to access and online forms to collect their details for the school's use. The traditionally managed educational centers need to allocate human resource for the task. It is costly and wasteful.
It is actually a wise decision to upgrade your school with a feature-rich school administration software Singapore and promote the efficient use of your skilled and valuable human resources," continued Ms. Meena.
The staff, working in different departments of the school, benefits from the use of an online school management software as they have access to the data captured by the software. It eliminates the duplication of efforts and data redundancy. The access to the data is controlled using the Security Matrix and remains available to the authorized staff at anytime from anywhere.
The adoption of an online school administration software Singapore allows the school administrator to view and supervise the school's activities remotely. The automation of student management, bio-metric attendance inventory management, course management, class scheduling, examination management, accounting, etc., reduces staff's manual work and helps increase the staff's productivity. The system is useful for streamlining following tasks.
• Parent Management
• Teacher Management
• Integrated Teacher schedule
• Resource Allocation Management
• Multiple Branch Management
• Course Management
• Class Scheduling & Rescheduling
• Class Administration
• Exam Management
• Reports Cards
• Fees Management
• Finance Management
• Bio-metric Attendance Using Finger Scanners
• SMS & Email Reminder Management
"Researching on the internet and finding a suitable school management system Singapore for your center is not as easy as it seems. First of all, you need to know what functionality the off-the-self software is offering. And about the willingness on the part of the software manufacturing company to customize its software to accommodate your special needs within the prescribed time-frame,"
"We have a very versatile and experienced team of software developers that help us in customizing our proprietary school management software and meet our client's needs perfectly. They take it as an opportunity and extend the functionality of our educational software as per the client's specifications,"
Customizing an off-the-shelf school management software to your needs is an affordable option than doing developing one from the scratch. The option is highly attractive for the small to mid-size businesses when we consider the cost of software customization and time-frame allocated for the task," elaborated Ms. Meena.
