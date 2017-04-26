News By Tag
Nanosized Drug Carriers Boosting the Efficiency of Ocular Drug Delivery
"Nanosized drug carriers increase the efficiency of drug delivery by reducing toxicity of the drugs", says RNCOS
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market, By Application (Pulmonary, Ocular, Oncology, CNS, Cardiovascular)
The applications of nanotechnology based site-specific drug delivery systems for example, nanosuspensions, solid liquid nanoparticles, and nanoliposomes provide with better ocular therapeutic efficiency. Furthermore, in 2015, scientists from NTU-North Western Nanomedicine Institute worked with Singapore Eye Research Institute on glaucoma.
Furthermore, nanotechnology shows great potential for the diagnosis and therapy of neurodegenerative diseases. This could be achieved by promoting functional regeneration of damaged neurons, thereby providing neuroprotection. It will also enable the delivery of drugs, growth factors, genes, and cells across the BBB. Additionally, in October 2016, researchers developed a new treatment that could help in blocking the development of Alzheimer's disease. Since, October 2016, scientists are also doing research on exploring the potential of nanotechnology for the treatment of dementia as well.
