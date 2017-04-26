 
Tax Lawyers – The Legal Tax Assistance One Needs

Need tax help? Tax Law Canada is the No. 1 partner for any kind of tax issues. It has eminent Canadian tax lawyers in its firm, who are capable of handling tax problems with efficiency.
 
 
Toronto Tax Lawyers
Toronto Tax Lawyers
 
TORONTO - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Tax Lawyers – The Best Tax Assistance One can Expect

David J. Rotfleisch, CPA, JD, the founder of the firm, is an expert Canadian income tax lawyer as well as a professional chartered accountant. With an experienced team of legal tax advisors, this tax law firm offers legal assistance for Canadian tax affairs. Corporations, non-residents and resident business owners and start-up businesses will get help for:

·         complex and simple tax problems

·         tax litigation issues

·         estate planning

·         tax amnesty

David J. Rotfleisch has extensive knowledge of the IT and computer industry so he can deal with modern and high-tech legal tax problems with ease. So, if you face any kind of tax problem, you need only to share it with Tax Lawyers Toronto and be assured you will receive the best tax solution and get relief from stress and tension.

The team of Tax Law Canada consists of –

§  Nathaniel

§  Carson Pillar

§  IIdi

§  Monique

§  Yuri

§  Ian

§  Tigra

Toronto Tax Lawyers have the expertise to fight CRA or Canada Revenue Agency against tax evasion or any kind of tax fraud allegations.

To obtain more information about these Canadian tax lawyers and their activities, visit their website at www.taxlawcanada.com.

Contact Information

Rotfleisch & Samulovitch Professional Corporation
Barristers & Solicitors

Address:
2822 Danforth Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M4C 1M1

Phone: 416-367-4222

Fax: 416-367-8649

Email: david@taxpage.com (mailto:)

Website: www.taxlawcanada.com

Media Contact
TaxLawCanada
416-367-4222
david@taxpage.com
Source:TaxLawCanada
Email:***@taxpage.com
