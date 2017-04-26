News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mid-America Engine Introduces Four New Generator Services
Mid-America Engine takes pride in introducing four new generator services to their existing array of services.
With an experience of more than 30 years, Mid-America Engine (MAE) extended their existing chain of services. Namely, the Onsite start-up and Commissioning, Decommissioning and Asset Recovery, Parts for power generation equipment and the Repair / Refurbish. Catering to the changing needs of industrial and commercial power generation services MAE continues to serve as the reliable provider of natural gas and diesel engines.
Taking a detail sneak-peak at the newly introduces services:
• Onsite start-up and Commissioning:
• Decommissioning and Asset Recovery: This service of Mid-America Engine will help the existing industries to sell off or remove scrap, surplus, or waste goods or material to minimize liabilities.
• Parts for power generation equipment: The expert team of Mid-America Engine will help the makers with the models of power equipment. They provide with the essential parts that will maximize the prime and standby power needs.
• Repair / Refurbish: With their vast knowledge of industrial generator sets, the team of Mid-America Engine will help their clients to restore or renovate their used generators.
Mid-America Engine can use the above-mentioned services to complement their sales and help to train the manpower or staffs for your industry to work in more efficient way. By using the new services offered by Mid-America Engine, the buyer can directly purchase an efficient generator set for their industrial plant.
Mid-America Engine is an authenticated provider of industrial and commercial power generation services. They specialize in selling natural gas and diesel powered engines and generators sets and are a global supplier to major power plant projects worldwide. They also deal with used and new generators.
The refreshed and simplified look of the website is combined with enhanced content that improves search functionality. The website is also optimized for mobile devices allowing consumers to better interact with Mid-America Engine online.
To know more about Mid-America Engine and their services, visit their website http://www.midamericaengine.com/
About the company:
Mid-America Engine (http://www.midamericaengine.com)
Contact
Mid-America Engine
***@midamericaengine.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse