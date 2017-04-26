News By Tag
Essel presents a unique ball holder for Kellogg's Chocos this cricket season!
Essel Marketing and Promotions has designed a unique ball holder for the cricket special edition pack of Kellogg's Chocos duet.
Essel has been providing a variety of promotional solutions to several brands across the globe for the last two decades and has a proven track record of designing innovative promotional campaigns, like this one. Essel's association with Kellogg's has been long-standing and to say the least, a very successful one since it has designed several iconic products for the brand. This latest product has been well designed and most well-timed for the brand.
Apart from such promotional products, Essel's has expertise in providing licensed products, branded merchandise, trade/ consumer premiums and gifting solutions. It helps brands meet their business objectives through effective marketing and procurement outcomes and offers enhanced reporting and cost management!
