Industry News





Essel presents a unique ball holder for Kellogg's Chocos this cricket season!

Essel Marketing and Promotions has designed a unique ball holder for the cricket special edition pack of Kellogg's Chocos duet.
 
 
kelloggs-ball-holder_SMP
MUMBAI, India - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Essel Marketing and Promotions has designed a unique ball holder for the cricket special edition pack of Kellogg's Chocos duet. The cricket fervour in India knows no bounds and a well-designed product like this one is sure to attract cricket lovers this cricket season.

Essel has been providing a variety of promotional solutions to several brands across the globe for the last two decades and has a proven track record of designing innovative promotional campaigns, like this one. Essel's association with Kellogg's has been long-standing and to say the least, a very successful one since it has designed several iconic products for the brand. This latest product has been well designed and most well-timed for the brand.

Apart from such promotional products, Essel's has expertise in providing licensed products, branded merchandise, trade/ consumer premiums and gifting solutions. It helps brands meet their business objectives through effective marketing and procurement outcomes and offers enhanced reporting and cost management!

(www.esselcorp.com)

Essel Marketing and Promotions Pvt. Ltd.
Source:Essel Marketing & Promotions Pvt. Ltd.
Tags:Essel Marketing
Industry:Food
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Products
