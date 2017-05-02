News By Tag
California Retired Attorney Michael F. McGarry Dies In Long Beach, CA At 79
In additiion to practicing the law in California, Mr. McGarry, a graduate of St. John's University in New York City, held positions in business accounting with Columbia Pictures and Carter Hawley Hale stores, to serving with both the State of Florida and the Internal Revenue Service for a time.
A native of New York City, Michael served in the U.S. Army. An avid sports fan, Michael enjoyed spectator sports from boxing to football and was especially a fan of the Atlanta Braves.
He leaves a daughter, Marley McGarry, of Maryland, as well as two grandsons.
A burial at sea service for his cremated remains was held for Michael in Newport Beach, CA.
