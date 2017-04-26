News By Tag
HRO Today Announces Winners of the 2017 CHRO of the Year Awards
The winners in the following four categories were announced at the awards gala at the HRO Today Forum North America in Chicago on May 1, 2017: innovation, lifetime achievement, sustainable workforce, and for profit. This year, all finalists were also recognized as leaders of distinction.
The four 2017 CHRO of the Year Awards winners are:
· Innovation Category: David Almeda, Chief People Officer, Kronos Incorporated
· Lifetime Achievement Category: Francine Katsoudas, Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer, Cisco
· Sustainable Workforce Category: Andrea Ledford, Executive Vice President, Chief Administration Office, and CHRO, NCR
· For Profit Category: Brian Little, Head of HR, Zurich North America
The 2017 CHRO of the Year Awards leaders of distinction are:
· Karen Crone, CHRO, Paycor
· Christine Esckilsen, Chief Human Capital Officer, Piper Jaffray
· Kate Etinger, Executive Vice President, CHRO, Bank Leumi
· Tony Fogel, CHRO, Coveris
· Jim Hazboun, CHRO/CAO, Hyundai Capital America
· Khara Julien, Vice President of HR, Gypsum Management & Supply, Inc.
· Jane Maksoud, CHRO, Mount Sinai Health System
· Adriene McCoy, CHRO, Baptist Health South Florida
· Marcia Morales-Jaffe, Former Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer, PayPal
· Angela Moriarity, Director of HR, Advanced Correctional Healthcare
· Deslyn Norris, Vice President of HR, Topgolf
· Mark Puleo, Vice President and CHRO, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
· Collette Taylor, Senior Vice President, HR and Facilities, Astellas US LLC
· Kathy Zwickert, Chief People Officer, NetSuite (Oracle)
About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.
About SharedXpertise
SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named the HRO Today Forums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.
