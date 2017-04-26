News By Tag
* Art
* Prints
* Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LYNKA.INK debut AW17 collection - 'A State of Mind' now available online
With a penchant for not overcomplicating things, Lynka.Ink art prints are simply inspired by observations encountered in the everyday narrative of life. Whether it's a view captured or sentiment to the beauty of line, form or texture, it is what strikes in the most unsuspecting moments that can become the next Lynka.Ink art print.
Dedicated to quality and longevity, all art prints are archival grade printed on stunning matte cotton rag papers and framed in beautifully handmade gallery standard timber frames.
We love collaborating with creative individuals & businesses who are equally as committed to quality design as we are. We believe in working together with passionate like-minded people to help foster enduring and mutually beneficial relationships. We welcome new opportunities that will help support the creative community, whilst building our own brand presence and promoting our products.
If you are an interior designer, stylist or boutique retailer who aligns themselves with our aesthetic, and would like to feature Lynka.Ink product in your next project or store, please contact us at marketing@lynkaink.com or visit us at http://www.lynkaink.com for more details.
Contact
LYNKA.INK
***@lynkaink.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse