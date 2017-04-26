Singapore-Based VC Hatcher Scores 2 Exits Singapore-based Hatcher, a venture investment company, announced today that two of its portfolio companies have exited via the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX): Dropsuite, a leading global provider of business continuity services led by former Google executive Charif Elansari, and Inzen Studio, a leading gaming development company founded by ex-Singapore-MIT GAMBIT Game Lab executive, Gerald Tock. 1 2 John Sharp, Partner, Hatcher Wissam Otaky, Partner, Hatcher SINGAPORE - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Hatcher Pte Ltd, a leading venture investment company based in Singapore, today announced that two of its portfolio companies -



https://www.prlog.org/ 12637040/2 John Sharp End -- Hatcher Pte Ltd, a leading venture investment company based in Singapore, today announced that two of its portfolio companies - Dropsuite and Inzen Studio - have achieved successful exits via the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Dropsuite Ltd (DSE), founded in Singapore in 2012, and funded primarily by Hatcher up until its recent listing on the ASX, provides backup-as-a-service to more than 40 other large hosting companies worldwide, including industry leaders GoDaddy GMO , and Dreamscape Networks . The company recently announced annual subscriber growth of 368% and now services more than 160,000 monthly subscribers. In addition to Dropsuite's CEO, ex-Google senior executive Charif Elansari, Theo Hnarkis (ex- Melbourne IT ) has joined the board as non-executive Chairman. Inzen Studio Pte Ltd (ICI) was founded in Singapore in 2012 by a team of ex-MIT game developers and has received backing from Hatcher, Chinese search giant Baidu, and Tokyo-based Incubate Fund, among others. Inzen Studio, the development group behind the recently-released "DarkDot" game, has been acquired by ASX-listed iCandy Interactive Ltd. Inzen CEO and Founder Gerald Tock will take up the position of COO reporting to iCandy Chairman Kin-Wai Lau."These exits are great news for Hatcher shareholders, and for all shareholders of Dropsuite and Inzen Studio. Only the best companies and CEOs make it all the way to the public markets, and we're enormously proud of Charif and Gerald, and grateful to them and their teams for all the hard work", said John Sharp, Co-Founder and Partner at Hatcher.Hatcher's other active portfolio companies include Telr , a leading provider of payment services in the Middle East based in Dubai; SocialCops , a highly-innovative "big data" company based in Delhi; ThoughtRiver , a leading AI-based legal services start-up based in Cambridge (UK); ASYX , a leading trade finance technology platform based in Jakarta, and Hatcher+ , a new data-driven venture investment platform co-founded by Sharp and Wissam Otaky, also a partner at Hatcher, and Dan Hoogterp, former Bankrate senior executive, technology and big data leader."Over the past year we've seen each of our portfolio companies mature and build on their market positions to the point where all can claim to hold a dominant, or unique place in their respective ecosystems", said Wissam Otaky. "Based on the quality of the companies remaining in our portfolio, including Hatcher+ , we believe there is considerable additional upside available for our investors, even after taking these exits into account."Hatcher was founded in December 2012 and began life as an investment holding company with a focus on early-stage ideation and venture-building. Over the past four years, the company has raised and invested US$20 million dollars into 13 portfolio companies, and placed over US$100 million dollars in additional investment into its companies, via its Hatcher Stack platform.About Hatcher:In less than three years, Hatcher has built an outstanding portfolio of technology-led, B2B businesses, several of which have become recognized global and regional leaders in their space. Hatcher+, a subsidiary of the original investment holding company, is currently in the process of building a new data-driven investment vehicle for the purpose of making multiple investments into early-stage companies, worldwide.For more information, please visit the Hatcher web site at: https://hq.hatcher.com Source : Hatcher Pte Ltd Email : ***@hatcher.com Tags : vc , Venture Capital , Fintech , Big Data , Singapore , Startups , Exit , Technology Industry : Finance , Technology Location : Singapore - Singapore - Singapore Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

