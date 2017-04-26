News By Tag
Using Happy Hour To Bring Therapists And The Public Together
Local psychotherapist hosts social events to connect people with local resources for Mental Health Awareness Month
In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness month she and her Northern Virginia based company, Group Therapy Associates, will be hosting multiple events in Washington DC on May 16 and May 17 at WeWork Chinatown and WeWork Dupont Circle.
Born out of a social media campaign started by Group Therapy Associates two years ago, Therapy Is Not A Dirty Word Q & A Happy Hours are social events featuring great food, great drinks, and great conversation with real psychotherapists and mental health professionals. "To be clear, this is not a group therapy session with cocktails. Rather it is an opportunity to get psychotherapists out of their office and in a setting that feels natural and familiar to many of the people we have the hardest time reaching," says creator Esther Boykin.
"We've come a long way in reducing stigma but so many people are still unsure or unwilling to talk about therapy and mental health. Particularly in communities that I like to call 'high risk/ low engagement' like entrepreneurs, minorities, and men. These groups face higher risk factors for emotional distress but also deal with more cultural and logistical barriers to accessing a therapist. This is a fun, low pressure way to lift the veil and let people see that therapists are regular folks just like them but with specialized expertise to help them live better lives."
Some of the stigma around mental health comes from peoples' unfamiliarity with the process. The privacy that an ethical therapist affords is a key ingredient in making it a safe place for our clients to be open and explore their challenges, however it also contributes to many people's perception of psychotherapy as mysterious and even scary if they've never done it before.
When people know more about what to expect, they are more likely to reach out for help when they need it.
About Esther Boykin, LMFT
Esther Boykin, LMFT is a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder/CEO of Group Therapy Associates, a psychotherapy and relationship coaching company in Northern Virginia.
Her simple yet effective tips and philosophies on relationships, mental health, and self-care has been featured in a variety of TV, digital, print, and radio media outlets, including: Good Morning Washington, Fox 5 DC, The New York Times, Sirius XM, Bustle, Real Simple, Redbook, and Glamour.
When she's not working with couples and individuals to create more joyful and connected lives, she can be found drinking coffee, hosting her podcast, With That Being Said, leading a workshop, writing blog posts, or working on her next retreat.
