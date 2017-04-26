 
Cthulhu Mythos Books Kickstarter Campaign LIVE from Dark Regions Press - Thomas Ligotti

Thomas Ligotti, Caitlín R. Kiernan, Clark Ashton Smith, Michael Shea, Ramsey Campbell, W. H. Pugmire, Ray Garton and Many More - Six New Cthulhu Mythos Books from Dark Regions Press Now on Kickstarter.com
 
 
KICKSTARTER-LAUNCH-AD2
PORTLAND, Ore. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Dark Regions Press in creating a new Cthulhu Mythos fiction anthology featuring art by Richard Luong (Cthulhu Wars, Tentacles and Teeth) by preordering new Cthulhu Mythos and Weird Fiction books in Kickstarter-exclusive editions. All backers will be immortalized in the Thank You pages of the new anthology and will receive the ebook edition free.

Paperbacks feature discounted international shipping - one paperback will ship for just $8 to any country in the world, the paperback bundle (five books) will ship for just $20 globally to any one location!

New Dark Regions Press Titles Debuting in this Campaign:

The Red Brain: Great Tales of the Cthulhu Mythos edited by S. T. Joshi

The Boke of the Divill by Reggie Oliver

The House of Nodens by Sam Gafford

Arkham Detective Agency: A Lovecraftian-Noir Tribute to C. J. Henderson edited by Brian M. Sammons

Demiurge: The Complete Cthulhu Mythos Tales of Michael Shea edited by S. T. Joshi

Secret Cthulhu Mythos Anthology featuring cover artwork by Richard Luong (Cthulhu Wars) - unlocked if campaign reaches its goal!

Kickstarter URL: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chrismorey/cthulhu-m...
Source:Dark Regions Press, LLC
Email:***@darkregions.com Email Verified
Tags:Dark Regions Press, Kickstarter, Book Launch
Industry:Books
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Projects
