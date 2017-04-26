Cthulhu Mythos Books Kickstarter Campaign LIVE from Dark Regions Press - Thomas Ligotti

Thomas Ligotti, Caitlín R. Kiernan, Clark Ashton Smith, Michael Shea, Ramsey Campbell, W. H. Pugmire, Ray Garton and Many More - Six New Cthulhu Mythos Books from Dark Regions Press Now on Kickstarter.com

KICKSTARTER- LAUNCH- AD2

End

-- Join Dark Regions Press in creating a new Cthulhu Mythos fiction anthology featuring art by Richard Luong (Cthulhu Wars, Tentacles and Teeth) by preordering new Cthulhu Mythos and Weird Fiction books in Kickstarter-exclusive editions. All backers will be immortalized in the Thank You pages of the new anthology and will receive the ebook edition free.Paperbacks feature discounted international shipping - one paperback will ship for just $8 to any country in the world, the paperback bundle (five books) will ship for just $20 globally to any one location!The Red Brain: Great Tales of the Cthulhu Mythos edited by S. T. JoshiThe Boke of the Divill by Reggie OliverThe House of Nodens by Sam GaffordArkham Detective Agency: A Lovecraftian-Noir Tribute to C. J. Henderson edited by Brian M. SammonsDemiurge: The Complete Cthulhu Mythos Tales of Michael Shea edited by S. T. JoshiSecret Cthulhu Mythos Anthology featuring cover artwork by Richard Luong (Cthulhu Wars) - unlocked if campaign reaches its goal!