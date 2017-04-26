News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cthulhu Mythos Books Kickstarter Campaign LIVE from Dark Regions Press - Thomas Ligotti
Thomas Ligotti, Caitlín R. Kiernan, Clark Ashton Smith, Michael Shea, Ramsey Campbell, W. H. Pugmire, Ray Garton and Many More - Six New Cthulhu Mythos Books from Dark Regions Press Now on Kickstarter.com
Paperbacks feature discounted international shipping - one paperback will ship for just $8 to any country in the world, the paperback bundle (five books) will ship for just $20 globally to any one location!
New Dark Regions Press Titles Debuting in this Campaign:
The Red Brain: Great Tales of the Cthulhu Mythos edited by S. T. Joshi
The Boke of the Divill by Reggie Oliver
The House of Nodens by Sam Gafford
Arkham Detective Agency: A Lovecraftian-
Demiurge: The Complete Cthulhu Mythos Tales of Michael Shea edited by S. T. Joshi
Secret Cthulhu Mythos Anthology featuring cover artwork by Richard Luong (Cthulhu Wars) - unlocked if campaign reaches its goal!
Kickstarter URL: https://www.kickstarter.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse