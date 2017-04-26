 
Local Dentist Has New Ways To Make Aliso Viejo Dental Patients Smile

Patients love the service because they are treated expertly on three levels: superior dental skill; keen focus on patient comfort; and modern dental options.
 
 
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Eric Johnson and his dental team are rising above the pack to deliver superior dental services with a patient-focused approach that earns them consistent 5-star reviews from their Aliso Viejo dental patients.

Patients rave about the service because of the way they are treated on three levels: expert dental skill; a fanatical attention to patient comfort; and the leading edge dental technologies available. Dental skill that reflects a true visually artistic outcome on overall smile appearance. Patient comfort that has folks telling friends and family about the almost family-like feeling every visit, and state-of-the-art pain management options to reduced time in the chair and provide quicker relief from the after effects of anesthesia. The result is a 1-2-3 approach reflected in patient feedback that is overwhelmingly positive along the lines of extreme satisfaction. Comments include such things as "feeling like family" and "finding the best dentist in town". The big picture is that of Aliso Viejo dental patients happily driving the extra few miles to visit San Clemente dentist Dr. Eric Johnson and his dental team.

The latest dental technologies offered to Aliso Viejo dental patients include: Digital X-Rays; VelScope Oral Cancer Detection; Onpharma Anesthesia; OraVerse Anesthesia as well as the standard modern dental care technologies. But what truly excites patients is the dental team working on concert with Dr. Johnson to provide not only the most skilled dental services, but doing so in such a way as to leave Aliso Viejo dental patients -- and all others as well -- with the feeling of being treated special.

The feedback from patients tells the full story. For example, read what Joan S. had to say about a visit in March of this year:

"Perfect Dentist. My Nightguard fits PERFECT. I think I have the PERFECT dentist. He always follows through, and he is someone I can talk to about my concerns. I have had a lot of dentistry done in my mouth for decades, and without a doubt, he is the best dentist I have ever had."

Or how Nancy W. feel about Dr. Johnson and his team:

"I am very happy with my dentist and his team. They are extremely professional and I always feel safe. I am so appreciative of my hygienist Marlena. She is so kind and patient to my daughter. I always feel safe in her care."

Then there's Wendy A. who cannot say enough about her visit in March of 2017:

"Best dentist and staff ever. Going to the dentist is not my favorite use of time but this team makes the experience as good as it gets. Everyone is terrific."

And read about how Donald B. reacts to the reduced pain factor:

"Never pain, always smiles! I have recommended family, friends and neighbors to Dr. Johnson's practice; to a person they have thanked me beyond measure. Not only because of the excellent treatment, but just as importantly, the way they are treated by the entire staff."

More importantly, how April T. describes her positive experience with the team:

"Caring and compassionate dentistry. Always a pleasure working with everyone in the office."

Five-star patient experiences are what folks want and Dr. Eric Johnson is in the habit of delivering on this goal consistently and routinely. Exactly the thing that would make an Aliso Viejo dental patient drive the few extra miles to visit San Clemente dentist Dr. Eric Johnson. Conveniently located just off the 5 freeway at the Estrella exit.

Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Aliso Viejo Area Dentist

Aliso Viejo Family Dentistry

647 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. 209

San Clemente, CA, 92673

Phone: (949) 493-9311

Website: http://www.drericjohnson.com

Email: smile@drericjohnson.com

Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Aliso Viejo Dental Appointments Taken

