Director/Producer Guy Lozier & Director/Producer Damon Blalack to Produce Tv Show

Guy Lozier & Damon Blalack are scheduled to produce Tv Show for Enid Television Network for second year in a row.

-- Last year featured Director Guy Lozier & Director Damon Blalack as they made a hit on local Oklahoma tv channels with the locally aclaimed tv show Cherokee Strip Celebration. Bringing to life current events surrounding the historic city of Enid, Guy and Damon put their talents to the test by turning an ordinary event into a mesmerizing tv show.Breaking the mold of past attempts to capture local events with the help of John Angier, a local cinematographer, the two film makers captured events in such a creative method that it caught the eye of local tv network management.A second tv show is planned for this years programming featuring this duo again."We plan on surpasing last years program by adding new effects in this years show. It's going to be a blast and hopefully we can showcase more of our talents to make this show even better than last years." Explained Guy Lozier.Guy is not only a film Director/Producer but also a local Oklahoma Author having published his latest novel earlier this year titled 'Assassinating Custer' which is Book One of 'The Disclosure Files'. Guy is currently working on his newest novel titled 'The Hybrid Anunnaki' which is Book Two of 'The Disclosure Files'.Damon Blalack, currently working on his Doctorate, is also the Executive Director for the Red Dirt International Film Festival. The Red Dirt International Film Festival was rated amongst the top 100 festivals this year out of thousands of festivals across the United States.