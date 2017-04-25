News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BlindsOnline.com to Add Graber Blinds to Its Collection
Since being founded in 1939, Graber has created a line of high-quality faux wood blinds. The Graber Lake Forest Faux Wood Blinds, that BlindsOnline.com now carries, are a budget friendly and functional way to decorate windows with environmentally friendly, humidity resistant materials. Graber Blinds are trusted by retailers and homeowners to provide stylish window shades while maintaining green manufacturing standards.
For years, Graber has been setting the bar for style for decades and Blinds Online is now in on the action. Finally, your home for buying blinds on the internet has joined the ranks of trusted retailers who offer Graber Blinds.
To celebrate, BlindsOnline.com is extending a 10% discount for customers who would like to add Graber Faux Wood Blinds to their home or office.
For more information about Graber Blinds sold by BlindsOnline.com, visit https://www.blindsonline.com/
Contact
BlindsOnline.com
***@blindsonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse