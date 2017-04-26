Country(s)
CEO Coaching International Announces Dates for 2018 CEO Coaching Summit
"We are incredibly excited to have created a community for the past four years where CEOs, entrepreneurs and business leaders share their experiences and learn from each other," said Mark Moses, founder of CEO Coaching International and author of "Make Big Happen." "I'm proud that the CEO Coaching Summit is being talked about as the place where you see inspiring stories of transformation and leadership in large, complex organizations."
The CEO Coaching Summit emphasizes the evolving strategic practices and methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in organizations focused on driving growth. Organizations that are coached by CEO Coaching International see an average profit growth of four times the national rate. Their client portfolio is comprised of over 140 companies in 14 different countries with over $5 billion in annual client revenue.
The 2017 CEO Coaching Summit had a lineup of all-star speakers. The keynotes feature industry luminaries, as well as speakers from client companies who share the learnings from their coaching initiatives:
· Gazelles' Founder and CEO Verne Harnish spoke on clearing the barriers between your company and BIG success
· John DiJulius, author of "The Customer Service Revolution" discussed how quality customer service makes product pricing irrelevant
· TaskUs' Bryce Maddock showed how to use the employee net promoter score to measure how happy and engaged your workforce is
· Jack Daly spoke on focusing your existing sales team on High Payoff Activities
· Rich Balot of A Wireless showcased how to grow a business from $100 million to over $1 billion in sales in less than five years
· David Stillman of GenZGuru discussed the new generation that's entering the workforce and the major implications in terms of how to manage them
The 2017 CEO Coaching Summit was the top professional destination for entrepreneurs, growth company executives, and CEOs. Attendees of the 2017 summit had the following to say about the event:
"Bravo! The summit was absolutely awesome. I learned a great deal, and I'm excited now to implement some of those ideas back into my business."
- David T., CEO, Textile Manufacturing
"The content was amazing - really helpful in my situation. Making progress on shifting my company and the information was timely. Thanks for making this Summit so incredible."
- Ryan R., CEO, Advertising
"There is no shortage of great content to be applied to growing our company to $1 billion in revenue. Enjoyed every minute of this summit! Will be back next year."
- Luc S., CEO, Vehicle Manufacturer
Additional information about the 2018 CEO Coaching Summit, including speakers and agenda, will be available soon. For further details and to register for 2018, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com/
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com
