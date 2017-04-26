BWE's Hector Maytorena and Jeff Morgan obtain Engineer Licenses

Jeff Morgan and Hector Maytorena

-- Hector Maytorena and Jeff Morgan have passed their Engineer License Exams. Mr. Maytorena has passed the Professional Engineer Exam, while Mr. Morgan, who already held a Professional Engineer license in California, has passed the Structural Engineer license exam.Mr. Maytorena has been with BWE since 2004 and has over 18 years of experience designing a variety of project types including civic, commercial and military work. As a project engineer, he regularly coordinates with other consultants and clients to ensure timely and accurate completion of projects. His recent projects include UCSD Jacobs Medical Center & Central Plant in La Jolla, CA; P-114 MV-22 Double Hangar Replacement in Camp Pendleton, CA; and Bonita Valley Community Church in Bonita, CA."Hector has been a valuable member of the BWE Civil Engineering team for over 12 years. He is always conscientious of our clients' needs, providing them with cost-effective and constructible solutions. His license confirms what we already know – Hector is a skilled engineer who knows how to achieve a balance between the technical and the personal sides of engineering."– Ambrose Wong, PE, QSD – PrincipalWith 10 years of engineering experience, Mr. Morgan recently joined the BWE team as a Structural Project Manager. He excels in client relations and ensures communication with project architects and other consultants. He has advanced skills with analysis and drafting software, has experience in reviewing plans and calculations, and estimating design costs. Although Mr. Morgan is a relatively recent addition to BWE, he has already displayed his technical acumen on projects such as the City of Bellflower Events Center and Fire Museum; the Army Reserve Center in Riverside, CA; and the Westin Carlsbad Resort and Spa."What sets Mr. Morgan apart from others is his creative solutions for structural design. His patience, problem solving skills, and ability to multi-task enable him to provide superior service to our clients. We are proud to have such an exceptional professional on the BWE team."– Charlie Colvin, SE – PrincipalSince 1971, BWE has provided structural and civil engineering, land surveying and land planning services on construction projects throughout San Diego, the Southwest, and beyond. Our engineers have built a reputation for excellence in design and service by fulfilling our self-imposed mandate to exceed the expectations of our clients and colleagues. BWE supports the career development of its employees through mentoring, training, licensure fees, professional association dues among other means.