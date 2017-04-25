Tacoma Youth Symphony Performs Free Concert at Zipper Hall

Touring Group Will Perform Sir Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations at 7 PM on Friday

Web

Contact

Music Celebrations International

Cathy Schefcik, Performance Specialist

***@musiccelebrations.com Music Celebrations InternationalCathy Schefcik, Performance Specialist

End

-- The Tacoma Youth Symphony Touring Orchestra will be featured in a free concert on Friday, May 5 at 7:00 p.m., at Zipper Hall at The Colburn School in Los Angeles. The symphony will perform Sir Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations along with several other pieces. The performance is part of the group's California tour and will be the Los Angeles debut for many of its performers."The Tacoma Youth Symphony is one of the premiere youth orchestras in the United States and we are extremely excited and honored to present a program of the English Masters." said Director Paul-Elliott Cobbs. "Beginning with Sir William Walton's Coronation March for Queen Elizabeth and concluding with Sir Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations, this will be quite an inspiring program. I invite everyone to feel the energy and excitement of youth."Free tickets will be available ahead of time as well as at the door. Individuals and groups looking for tickets or more information should call 1-800-395-2036 or visit musiccelebrations.com/tacoma-youth-symphony-tickets. School and community groups are invited.---About the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association:The Tacoma Youth Symphony Association is currently celebrating its 54th season. Seven orchestras strong, it further boasts two wind training, a harp, a bass and endangered instrument training programs. The summer music program attracts local, national and international students for a comprehensive, intense program of music instruction.About Director Paul-Elliott Cobbs, DMA:Dr. Cobbs conducts the Tacoma Youth Symphony, Tacoma Junior Youth Symphony, TYS Chamber Orchestra and Discover Music Children's Concerts. He also provides musical direction for the entire organization and is the Director of the TYSA sponsored Evergreen Music Festival. In addition to his work with the TYSA, Dr. Cobbs is Music Director & Conductor of the Everett Philharmonic Orchestra. Cobbs is an international conductor, with conducting credits from Japan and Europe. He was the first American to conduct the Erzgebirge Symphony Orchestra in Leipzig, Germany, and completed an unprecedented four consecutive seasons as a guest conductor for premiere Polish National Orchestras.http:/musiccelebrations.com/tacoma-youth-symphony-tickets