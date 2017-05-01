 
Global Greenhouse Vegetable Area- By Continent

A listing, by continent, of the total greenhouse vegetable area in the world
 
 
MARIPOSA, Calif. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- World Greenhouse Vegetable Area- By Continent

The following data is a summary of the greenhouse vegetable growing areas of each country within a global continent of the world. (note: Oceania is composed of Australia, New Zealand, and other South Pacific Ocean Islands)

Europe- 173,561 ha.  (428,879 ac.)

South America- 12,502 ha.  (30,893 ac.)

North America- 7,288 ha.  (18,009 ac.)

Asia-  224,974 ha.  (555,923 ac.)

Africa- 36,993 ha.  (91,412 ac.)

Oceania-  2,036 ha.  (5,031 ac.)

Antarctica -  0.02 ha. (research station pilot program)

This data is compiled by Cuesta Roble Consulting from official government statistics, published scientific articles, and direct communications with agricultural department officials. Individual country statistics by region are available from www.cuestaroble.com. Also available is a listing, with contact links, to over 2130 growers in 102 countries. These growers represent over 23,390 ha. (57800 ac.) of greenhouse vegetable growing area.

Complete details, by country, and with references, are available at: http://www.cuestaroble.com

Page Updated Last on: May 01, 2017
