Give your Mom the Gift of a Cuddle for Mother's Day

 
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- With Mother's Day on the horizon, let's take a look at 5 reasons why your mom should have a session with a certified Cuddlist practitioner.

1) We all need a hug.

It's been one of those days. You've done everything you can at work but the boss insists on belittling you.  Maybe the customers are being super annoying and disrespectful. Or life is just being a jerk.

It would be nice to just take a moment to breathe, feeling at ease in the arms of one of our certified professional Cuddlists.

2) It's healing.

Science has proven that when humans come together and touch for extended periods of time, the body releases 'oxytocin' which is known as the "bonding hormone". This hormone reduces blood pressure and can also lower levels of anxiety and depression, helping you feel more connected to the world around you.

We all know just how much our mommies go through. It would be nice to help reduce their stress.

3) Your mom deserves it.

All the times that she put you before herself, cooked for you, held your hand in the hospital. Our mothers deserve the world and more. Seeing as we can't give her the world - we can give her the next best thing. A beautiful and touching nuzzle with another individual.

We don't always have time to check in on mom. It would be nice to know that somebody, a professional and inviting person, can be there in our place.

4) Try something new.

In the words of my own mother: "But you haven't even tried it yet. Just try it first. If you don't like it, fine. But you can't watch TV until you try it." This may not be the dinner table but the message is still the same: we all need to keep trying new things. Booking a session with with a certified professional Cuddlist could be that fresh, novel thing that they may learn to love and share with their friends.

5) We all need somebody to lean on.

Life can be hard and full of loneliness. No matter who you are, you're going to need somebody to be there for you. Mothers who are single, divorced or widowed can be missing out on this essential part of life. It can be hard to open up and be vulnerable around those that they know.  Being with somebody who doesn't know our past, our failures, our regrets, can make all the difference. Mothers instinctively feel the need to protect and in doing so can frequently forget that they too need to be looked after, to be loved… to be held.

Book your mom a session at http://www.Cuddlist.com.

