Andy Townley Joins Agency Matters / ANTS

andy@agencymatters.net Andy Townley(802) 432-8415 End -- Agency Matters the developers of the ANTS - Agency Notice Tracking System ( www.ants.tax ) announced today that Andy Townley has joined the firm in the role of VP of Sales and Marketing. Andy comes to Agency Matters with a wealth of experience in the Payroll Industry, having most recently spent over 13 years with iSystemsLLC where he was instrumental in growing their client base and increasing usage of the EvolutionHCM - Payroll and Tax Management Software.In his new role as VP of Sales and Marketing at Agency Matters, Andy will continue to build on the existing momentum that Agency Matters has experienced as more and more service providers, payroll departments, and tax professionals rely on the ANTS software solution to track and manage notices, streamline processes, and improve efficiency. Andy was enthusiastic in sharing his thoughts about this new opportunity. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Agency Matters team to help them build on the remarkable success that they've already achieved. Agency Matters has grown their company by providing high quality solutions combined with exceptional service, resulting in a very satisfied and loyal base of clients. I'm very fortunate to be joining such a great company and am truly excited about the opportunity that we have before us."Rick Pinkerman, Owner and President of Agency Matters had this to say, "Andy's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has made him a key addition to the Agency Matters family. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry. Our new innovations and the increasing demand we are experiencing led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our ethos of innovation and exceptional service. We are very pleased to have found someone with Andy's industry experience and skill set to fill this role."Agency Matters is the developer of ANTS - the Agency Notice Tracking System. ANTS is a scalable Tax Notice Management platform that provides an integrated solution for all of your tax notice administration needs. ANTS is used to standardize, streamline and automate tax notice administration. Please visit our website at www.ants.tax for more information