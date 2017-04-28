News By Tag
World Bicycle Relief Celebrates Bike Month with Year of the Bicycle Pledge
World Bicycle Relief rallies supporters to donate, fundraise, sign pledge and help provide life-changing bicycles in rural developing countries
In conjunction with the 200th birthday of the bicycle in 2017, World Bicycle Relief has created the Year of the Bicycle Pledge that encourages everyone to sign its proclamation page and publicly share his or her commitment to the Power of Bicycles-
https://worldbicyclerelief.org/
By signing the pledge, individuals declare that they believe-
· Mobility is fundamental to breaking the cycle of poverty
· With bicycles, people are mobilized to change their world
· I can make a difference
Also, by donating or fundraising on behalf of World Bicycle Relief in May, supporters will bring independence and hope for a brighter future to students, healthcare workers and entrepreneurs around the world.
Triathlete Mirinda Carfrae, a multiple time Iroman World Champion and World Bicycle Relief ambassador, has signed the pledge and is collaborating with Active.com in support of World Bicycle Relief during May. In addition to the special editorial coverage at Active.com during Bike Month, Ms. Carfrae will be posting content at the Active.com instagram account that will inspire and educate about the Power of Bicycles© to change lives.
In the developing world, distance prevents children from attending school, the sick from receiving care, and entrepreneurs from earning enough to feed their families. A high quality, rugged bicycle can change all of that. The efficiency and productivity a bike provides allows individuals to accomplish much more in a single day and pedal into a new, brighter future.
Since 2005, World Bicycle Relief supporters have provided more than 340,000 bicycles to students, healthcare workers and entrepreneurs in19 countries. That's over one million lives changed. But this is just the beginning. Together, we believe we can mobilize millions more to achieve their goals and follow their dreams. Together we can make a difference.
Help us spread the word. Sign up to fundraise. Share our Year of the Bicycle Pledge on social media. With your help, we can bring high-quality bicycles to those who need them most.
To learn more about Year of the Bicycle Pledge visit: https://worldbicyclerelief.org/
About World Bicycle Relief:
Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially-designed, high-quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 340,000 bicycles and trained over 1,600 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.
For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org
Follow us @PowerOfBicycles and Like us at facebook.com/
World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:
Global/USA Inquiries
Brooke Slezak
brooke@brookeslezak.com
press@worldbicyclerelief.org
Mobile: 917.689.6024
Contact
Brooke Slezak
***@brookeslezak.com
