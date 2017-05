Available Now: Pizza Bikini T-Shirt

Anastasia River's new Pizza Bikini T-Shirt is now available for purchase.

-- Today, Anastasia's River announced the launch of their newest product on Amazon; a funny pizza-bikini T-shirt. The shirt comes in five different colors and is available in a range of women's sizes."We enjoy putting funny spins on the internal struggles that most people have with maintaining a healthy lifestyle and giving in to the temptations that are everywhere."said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "We thought a lot of people would enjoy this light-hearted pizza wearing a bikini shirt."Customers have the confidence knowing they can purchase the shirt through Amazon Prime. They will receive free two day shipping as well as Amazon's customer service and 30-day no hassle return policy.The new T-shirt features a pepperoni pizza wearing a yellow polka dot bikini. Above the image reads the text : Simple Math: Pizza > Bikini." The T-shirt is available in Baby Blue and Slate Gray, Heather Grey, Royal Blue and Kelly Green. They range in sizes from small to XL. These graphic T-shirt's are selling quickly. Order yours on Amazon today https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B071KXQNX2? th=1 About Anastasia's RiverAnastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.anastasiasriver.com/about.