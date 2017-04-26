 
News By Tag
* Pizza Bikini
* Pizza Shirt
* Pepperoni Pizza
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Available Now: Pizza Bikini T-Shirt

Anastasia River's new Pizza Bikini T-Shirt is now available for purchase.
 
 
Simple Math: Pizza > Bikini
Simple Math: Pizza > Bikini
OKLAHOMA CITY - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Anastasia's River announced the launch of their newest product on Amazon; a funny pizza-bikini  T-shirt. The shirt comes in five different colors and is available in a range of women's sizes.

"We enjoy putting funny spins on the internal struggles that most people have with maintaining a healthy lifestyle and giving in to the temptations that are everywhere." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "We thought a lot of people would enjoy this light-hearted pizza wearing a bikini shirt."

Customers have the confidence knowing they can purchase the shirt through Amazon Prime. They will receive free two day shipping as well as Amazon's customer service and 30-day no hassle return policy.

The new T-shirt features a pepperoni pizza wearing a yellow polka dot bikini. Above the image reads the text : Simple Math: Pizza > Bikini." The T-shirt is available in Baby Blue and Slate Gray, Heather Grey, Royal Blue and Kelly Green. They range in sizes from small to XL. These graphic T-shirt's are selling quickly. Order yours on Amazon today https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071KXQNX2?th=1.

About Anastasia's River

Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.anastasiasriver.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Operator
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Tags:Pizza Bikini, Pizza Shirt, Pepperoni Pizza
Industry:Consumer
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LW Retail News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share