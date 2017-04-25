Alliance Roof Coatings makes it affordable to "Go Green" with their Cool Roof Energy Savings Program

Alliance Roof Coatings

-- Participate in the Alliance Roof Coatings Cool Roof Energy Savings Program and they'll finance any roof restoration project at 0% interest with low monthly payments and no credit qualification. Simply have Alliance apply their environmentally friendly roof coating system to any flat, shingle or metal roof and they'll make it affordable to "Go Green."Alliance is committed to environmentally sensitive and energy efficient roofing materials. As members of the U.S. Green Building Council, they are strong proponents of "green" building and supplies.A "green" building is a building that has been constructed or renovated to incorporate design techniques, technologies & materials that have less dependency on fossil fuels and minimize the building's overall negative environmental impact. Green buildings can include homes, offices, schools, churches, hospitals, museums and other buildings.One of the greatest benefits of a green building is its reduced use of electricity and energy which can reduce dependency on fossil fuels. Approximately one-third of all energy consumed in the U.S. is for heating, cooling, lighting and for the appliances in a building. With the increased use of green building practices and green materials, a significant reduction in the use of energy consumption will be realized.Alliance's Energy Star rated roof coatings produce "cool roofs" and can also earn building owners LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) points delivering economic and environmental value for many years.Dark colored roof materials absorb heat which makes them deteriorate more quickly. Reflective roof materials are designed to reflect 90% of the heat from the sun keeping the building cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Studies have shown a major reduction in heating and cooling costs after the application of a reflective roof coating.Visit www.allianceroofcoatings.com to learn more about Alliance and their Cool Roof Energy Savings Program.