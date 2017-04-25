News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
myTrackBuddy's App-Ready SmartTag(tm) is the recipient of two major awards from FinancesOnline
FinancesOnline awarded myTrackBuddy two major honors based on the innovation and cost effectiveness of this new class of product - App-Ready SmartTag.
App-Ready SmartTag enables office and factory automation in a snap. Each App-Ready SmartTag is preloaded with web apps that users can easily setup. Features include inventory consumption tracking, auto refill request, time attendance, online time sheets, service history record and access, customer engagement and feedback, real time field activity monitoring and more.
App-Ready SmartTag is a powerful and a cost effective tool that can help to optimize product distribution, inventory planning, work force assignment and production line efficiency.
Particularly satisfied with the productivity benefits commonly related to our system, FinancesOnline's experts also listed it among the most popular business process management software tools for 2017.
Please visit our web site http://mytrackbuddy.com for further details.
About myTrackBuddy
Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley, myTrackBuddy is composed of a small group of experienced software engineers and seasoned entrepreneurs. The company is funded by private investors. Our first and foremost goal is to make sure we understand and identify our customers' challenges and provide the most sensible solutions to them. We strive to not get caught up with the pressure of growing fast and growing big as many Silicon Valley startups do. "App-Ready SmartTag" is the result of achieving this goal by making the setup as simple as possible in 'usually hard to deal with' office and factory automation.
Contact
John Lindgren
***@mytrackbuddy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse