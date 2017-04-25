 
News By Tag
* Customer Engagement
* Inventory Consumption Tracking
* Time Attendance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Rosa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1
April 2017
302928272625

myTrackBuddy's App-Ready SmartTag(tm) is the recipient of two major awards from FinancesOnline

FinancesOnline awarded myTrackBuddy two major honors based on the innovation and cost effectiveness of this new class of product - App-Ready SmartTag.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Customer Engagement
* Inventory Consumption Tracking
* Time Attendance

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Santa Rosa - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- myTrackBuddy is honored to be the recipient of two major awards from FinancesOnline.com. After a careful review of myTrackBuddy's first ever "App-Ready SmartTagTM ", FinancesOnline awarded us two major honors based on the innovation and cost effectiveness of this new class of product: the 2017 Rising Star Award and the Great User Experience Award for top business process management software.

App-Ready SmartTag enables office and factory automation in a snap. Each App-Ready SmartTag is preloaded with web apps that users can easily setup. Features include inventory consumption tracking, auto refill request, time attendance, online time sheets, service history record and access, customer engagement and feedback, real time field activity monitoring and more.

App-Ready SmartTag is a powerful and a cost effective tool that can help to optimize product distribution, inventory planning, work force assignment and production line efficiency.

Particularly satisfied with the productivity benefits commonly related to our system, FinancesOnline's experts also listed it among the most popular business process management software tools for 2017.

Please visit our web site http://mytrackbuddy.com for further details.

About myTrackBuddy
Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley, myTrackBuddy is composed of a small group of experienced software engineers and seasoned entrepreneurs. The company is funded by private investors. Our first and foremost goal is to make sure we understand and identify our customers' challenges and provide the most sensible solutions to them. We strive to not get caught up with the pressure of growing fast and growing big as many Silicon Valley startups do. "App-Ready SmartTag" is the result of achieving this goal by making the setup as simple as possible in 'usually hard to deal with' office and factory automation.

Contact
John Lindgren
***@mytrackbuddy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mytrackbuddy.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share