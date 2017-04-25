News By Tag
Christian Business Organization Announces Fellows Program for Students Seeking Summer Internships
FCCI Focuses on the Next Generation to Grow the Kingdom, Offering Summer Internship Program
The FCCI Fellows Program is a directive created by FCCI to help reach its goal of transforming the marketplace by targeting the younger generation. Fellows is a ten week summer intern program that gives students a chance to connect with real-world CEOs and learn more about the work force and their faith simultaneously. Students will be paired with top-level executive mentors who are required to pour into them for a minimum number of hours per week. The students will also have the opportunity to shadow their mentors in the workplace, learning things they can't learn in school regarding leadership and establishing corporate culture.
The ultimate desired outcome of the FCCI program is for the up and coming workers to be strong followers of Christ and lead others to Christ.
FCCI's CEO, Terence Chatmon, is hopeful about the program, "We at FCCI believe that the Fellows Program is a wonderful step in growing His Kingdom in the large and significant world of business. We are also excited to see this younger generation grow in their faith."
The Fellows Program is focused on these goals for the young leaders:
*Interning with Executive Leader of FCCI
*Training on how to lead for Christ
*Ideas for growing the Kingdom in the work space
*Experience in plan development
*Participation in a Business Leadership Group
Through the interning segment of Fellows, the incoming workers can find a mentor and friend in the CEOs and executive leaders of an FCCI company while also maturing spiritually. By equipping the leaders of tomorrow, FCCI hopes to make a change in the world.
Classes available in the program include:
*Running and Starting a Business
*Market Position and Marketing
*Capital requirements and Capital Structure
*Financial Systems
*Management and Human Resources
* Business Plan and Implementation
In addition to its Fellows program, FCCI hosts conferences for young executives for life-changing opportunities to meet and network with their peers while learning from those who've gone before them, in business and in faith.
FCCI was started in the 1970s by a group of business men who wanted to see God's Kingdom grow in the business world. The goal of FCCI is to reach out to leaders and equip them in biblical principles. The organization provides access to workshops, conferences, instructions and Business Leadership Groups. FCCI seeks to build Kingdom companies through their Kingdom-minded leaders and is dedicated to growing young business people into next generation leaders of companies worldwide. To find out more, see http://www.fcci.org.
Note to Editors: For more information or to request an interview with a spokesperson, please contact Melany Ethridge at 972.267.1111 or via email at melany@alarryross.com.
Melany Ethridge
A. Larry Ross Communications
***@alarryross.com
